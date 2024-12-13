Multilingual Video Maker Create Global AI Videos Instantly

Expand your global reach instantly. Turn your scripts into captivating videos for any language using our text-to-video.

Create a 45-second dynamic promotional video targeting small business owners looking to expand their reach internationally. The visual style should be upbeat and professional, showcasing diverse global markets with energetic background music, highlighting how they can use Text-to-video from script to instantly localize their messages.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second informative video for educators and content creators, demonstrating the ease of generating educational content in multiple languages. The visual style should be clean and modern, featuring an engaging AI avatar delivering the message clearly and articulately, illustrating the power of AI avatars to reach a global student base.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second sleek and fast-paced advertisement for marketing teams, focusing on launching new products globally with rapid localization. The video should employ quick cuts and visually appealing rich graphics and video assets, coupled with professional voiceover generation in various languages to effectively communicate across different cultures.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second corporate communication video for internal teams needing consistent global updates. The visual style should be professional and clear, utilizing a pre-designed layout from Templates & scenes adapted for multiple languages, ensuring the message is concise and engaging with on-screen text reinforcement for a diverse international workforce.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Multilingual Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your content into a global message. Create, localize, and deliver compelling videos in over 140 languages with our advanced AI video platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Core Video
Start by generating your video using our AI video creation tools. Simply input your script, and let our AI transform it into a dynamic video with your chosen AI avatars and scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Target Languages
Utilize HeyGen's Multi-Language support to choose from over 140 languages. Our platform automatically translates your script and generates voiceovers, making your content accessible worldwide.
3
Step 3
Customize Localization
Refine your multilingual content with our localization feature. Easily adjust translations, voice styles, and add subtitles or captions to ensure cultural accuracy and perfect audience engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Global Videos
Once your multilingual video is perfected, export it in various formats and aspect ratios. Share your message across borders with high-quality, localized video content.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Global Training

Enhance global employee training by delivering engaging AI videos localized for various languages.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen empowers users to streamline AI video creation by transforming text scripts into engaging videos. It functions as an AI videomaking assistant, making professional video production accessible and efficient.

Can HeyGen create realistic AI avatars for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse range of expressive AI avatars that can bring your messages to life. You can also enhance your visual storytelling with a rich library of graphics and video assets available within the platform.

What creative possibilities does HeyGen offer for multilingual content?

HeyGen is a powerful multilingual video maker supporting over 140 languages, enabling seamless localization for global audiences. You can generate authentic voiceovers to ensure your message resonates across diverse linguistic landscapes.

Does HeyGen provide tools for efficient video generation?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video generator, offering over 1000 custom video templates to kickstart your projects. This facilitates rapid content production and allows for easy text editing and customization to fit your specific needs.

