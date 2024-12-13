Multilingual AI Generator: Speak to Any Language.

Reach global audiences instantly. Our multilingual AI generator offers high-quality voiceover generation in 100+ languages for seamless content localization.

Create a 1-minute technical walkthrough video targeting software developers and localization managers, demonstrating how a multilingual AI generator seamlessly integrates into existing apps and websites, showcasing automated content workflows. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring screen recordings of a development environment and the final localized product, accompanied by an informative, technical voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability for quick content creation.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second analytical video for professional translators and language service providers, illustrating how a multilingual AI voice generator can enhance efficiency when paired with a CAT tool, emphasizing the precision of automated translation. The visual aesthetic should be clean, employing split-screen comparisons of source and target languages, alongside a knowledgeable and reassuring audio style. Emphasize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" for creating accurate and natural-sounding results.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second explainer video aimed at technical content creators and media professionals, detailing the advanced capabilities of an AI Translator in generating "AI Translation & Captions" using advanced deep learning models. The visual presentation should be dynamic, featuring examples of various languages and accents, accompanied by a clear, professional narration. Showcase HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature as a core component of this advanced translation process.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 60-second corporate informational video for IT managers and product owners focused on global expansion, highlighting the efficiency of AI-powered Localization for streamlined content workflows across over 100 languages. The visual approach should be modern and business-oriented, incorporating clear data visualizations and professional graphics, with an upbeat yet formal audio track. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key information in various cultural contexts.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Multilingual AI Generator Works

Effortlessly create and localize your content into numerous languages with AI-powered voice generation and efficient workflows, reaching global audiences.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by creating or uploading your original text or script within the platform, ready for transformation by the multilingual AI generator.
2
Step 2
Select Target Languages
Utilize the AI Translator feature to choose from a wide range of languages and select high-quality multilingual AI voices for your content.
3
Step 3
Generate Multilingual Voices
Leverage the multilingual AI voice generator to instantly convert your translated script into expressive speech, with options to add AI avatars.
4
Step 4
Export for Global Reach
Finalize your project by exporting the localized content, ensuring seamless content workflows for distribution across diverse global platforms.

Use Cases

Enhance Multilingual Corporate Training

Deliver impactful training videos localized for global teams, boosting engagement and retention through high-quality multilingual AI voice content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI-powered localization for global audiences?

HeyGen's multilingual AI voice generator enables creators to produce high-quality voiceovers and captions in over 100 languages, making content accessible worldwide. Its advanced AI Translator capabilities support seamless localization workflows for diverse audiences.

What tools does HeyGen offer for automated video content production?

HeyGen leverages a robust Text-to-Speech generator to transform scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars. This streamlines content workflows, enabling efficient content production through automation and advanced AI capabilities.

Can HeyGen adapt to my current content production environment?

HeyGen is designed to support seamless collaboration and customized workflows, offering various integration options for apps and websites. Users can leverage content templates, branding controls, and media libraries to align with their established production processes.

What level of voice quality and customization does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen delivers clear, empathetic, and realistic speech through its advanced multilingual AI voice generator. Users can select from a wide range of expressive, natural-sounding voices and customize AI avatars to maintain a consistent brand voice.

