Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second tutorial for content creators, demonstrating the efficiency of HeyGen as a video editor to automatically generate captions for their social media clips. The video should feature a dynamic, fast-paced visual style with engaging animations highlighting the subtitles/captions appearing on screen, set to upbeat, royalty-free background music.
Produce a 90-second case study video aimed at social media managers, illustrating how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature helps them quickly adapt existing content. The visual narrative should be visually striking with clear split-screen comparisons of original and resized videos, emphasizing the ease of use, with a modern, slightly energetic musical track.
Design a 2-minute instructional video for corporate trainers, outlining how to leverage HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to create compelling training modules without extensive video maker expertise. The visual and audio style should be polished and reassuring, with an AI avatar guiding viewers through the process, utilizing a calm and authoritative tone to convey the platform's user-friendliness.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies video making, empowering creators with an AI video maker to produce professional content efficiently. Leverage AI-powered tools for quick video editing.
Generate Social Media Videos.
Quickly create engaging social media videos and clips, perfect for rapid content deployment across platforms.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Produce high-impact video advertisements swiftly using AI, driving better results and saving valuable production time.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline video editing with AI-powered tools?
HeyGen utilizes advanced AI-powered tools to simplify the video editing process, making it accessible and efficient. Our platform functions as an intuitive AI video maker, automating complex tasks to help you create compelling content with ease.
Does HeyGen offer capabilities to generate captions and voiceovers automatically?
Yes, HeyGen's sophisticated AI video editor can automatically generate accurate captions and high-quality voiceovers directly from your script. This feature ensures your videos are accessible and engaging, significantly enhancing your video editing workflow.
What video editing features does HeyGen provide for customizing content?
HeyGen offers robust video editing features, including the ability to resize videos, effortlessly remove backgrounds, and arrange elements using drag and drop clips. You can produce high-quality content suitable for various platforms, including 4k video for YouTube video editing.
How can HeyGen assist in making social-ready content efficiently?
HeyGen is designed to help you quickly produce social-ready content by offering a wide selection of trending templates and access to a comprehensive stock video library. This makes HeyGen a versatile video maker, empowering rapid creation for all your social media needs.