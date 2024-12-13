The Ultimate long-form video generator

Produce a concise 1-minute explanatory video targeting tech enthusiasts and software developers, detailing the fundamental process of how an AI video generator works. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring clear on-screen graphics, complemented by an informative, synthetic voiceover generated directly from a detailed script, demonstrating HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script capability for complex technical topics.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 90-second promotional video aimed at content creators and marketing professionals, showcasing the ease of producing engaging long-form AI videos for social media. This video should adopt a dynamic and modern visual aesthetic, featuring a friendly AI avatar presenting key benefits, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to deliver a polished and consistent brand message.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute instructional video for educators and e-learning developers, outlining how to transform complex scripts into educational content using AI video creation tools. The visual approach should be educational and step-by-step, incorporating professional visual aids selected from HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support, along with accurate Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity throughout the entire learning module.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a rapid 45-second product highlight video, specifically designed for small business owners and digital marketers, demonstrating how to quickly create impactful content across different platforms. Employ a fast-paced and visually appealing style with quick scene transitions and a focus on high-resolution output, utilizing HeyGen's array of Templates & scenes and its flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to adapt content seamlessly for various social media channels.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Long-Form Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your scripts into captivating, professional long-form videos with advanced AI capabilities, from avatars to full editing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by creating or pasting your desired script. Our Text-to-video from script capability allows you to easily transform your written content into spoken dialogue, forming the foundation of your long-form video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar and Voice
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your message. Customize their appearance and generate natural-sounding voiceovers, empowering your AI video creation with lifelike presence.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with dynamic visuals from our extensive Media library/stock support, apply custom branding, and refine scenes. Our platform offers tools for full video editing to perfect your narrative.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Resolution Video
Generate your complete long-form AI video and choose your desired output options. Utilize our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure your content is ready for any platform, delivering high-resolution output.

Use Cases

Produce Historical Documentaries

Transform historical data and scripts into compelling long-form video documentaries, making complex events accessible and engaging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of long-form AI videos?

HeyGen is a robust long-form AI video generator that allows users to transform scripts into engaging video content. Our advanced text-to-video capabilities, combined with AI-generated voiceovers and an extensive media library, simplify the AI video creation process for longer formats like documentaries.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for Text-to-video generators?

HeyGen excels as an AI video generator by offering seamless Text-to-video capabilities. Simply input your scripts, and HeyGen's AI will generate realistic voiceovers and synchronize them with visual elements, streamlining your AI video creation workflow for various content needs.

Can HeyGen ensure branding consistency and high-resolution output for my AI video creations?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors directly into your videos. Furthermore, our platform ensures high-resolution output, maintaining the professional quality and visual consistency of your AI video creation across all formats.

How do content creators leverage HeyGen for various video platforms?

HeyGen offers robust full video editing features and flexible aspect-ratio exports, making it ideal for content creators targeting platforms like YouTube. This allows for tailored promotional videos and other content, ensuring optimal viewing experiences regardless of the destination.

