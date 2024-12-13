Landscape Video Generator: Convert Portrait to Wide-Screen
Convert any portrait video to stunning landscape format effortlessly using HeyGen's advanced aspect-ratio resizing & exports for perfect social media sharing.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 1.5-minute instructional video for marketers aiming to repurpose video content across various platforms. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant, using on-screen text overlays to emphasize key actions, accompanied by an energetic voiceover generation. This video will effectively illustrate how to rotate video and resize video, demonstrating HeyGen's efficiency in adapting content for diverse content requirements.
Produce a 2-minute tutorial designed for small business owners new to video editing, showcasing the simplicity of transforming concepts into professional landscape video. The visual aesthetic should be clean and user-friendly, employing cheerful background music and an approachable AI avatar presenter. This prompt emphasizes HeyGen as an intuitive online video editor that facilitates the creation of high-resolution output videos, making the creation of landscape video accessible to everyone.
Craft a 1.5-minute technical demonstration video for corporate trainers, explaining how to rapidly generate engaging instructional content. The visual design should be modern and straightforward, featuring precise voiceover narration, and crucially, automatic subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility. This video will underscore the power of HeyGen's AI video generation in creating polished content, ensuring the final product is delivered in a universally compatible MP4 format.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly generate and adapt videos for various social media platforms in landscape format.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Produce effective landscape video ads rapidly using AI to capture audience attention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen convert a portrait video to landscape format?
HeyGen functions as an intuitive landscape video generator, allowing you to easily convert portrait video to landscape format. Its powerful video editor enables you to adjust aspect ratios, resize, or even rotate your video to perfectly fit various platforms.
What output options does HeyGen offer for resized videos?
HeyGen supports multi-format output for your resized videos, ensuring versatility for different platforms. You can export your video in standard MP4 format with high-resolution output, optimized for sharing across various social media channels.
Does HeyGen's AI video editor support advanced features like cropping?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video editor provides robust functionality, including the ability to crop video precisely. As an online video editor, it simplifies the process of uploading your video and refining its composition using intelligent AI tools.
Can users add text to their videos using HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen's online video editor allows users to easily add text to their videos for enhanced messaging and branding. This feature provides creative control to customize your content effectively.