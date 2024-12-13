Internal Announcement Video Generator for Clear Communication

Quickly create impactful company announcements with our Text-to-video from script feature for seamless internal communications.

Create a compelling 1-minute video explaining a new software update for our technical teams, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure precise articulation of complex details. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring clean graphics and clear demonstrations, while the audio remains authoritative and easy to follow. This internal announcement video generator allows us to quickly disseminate crucial updates, highlighting HeyGen as an AI-powered tool for efficient technical communication.

Example Prompt 1
Design an engaging 45-second company-wide announcement video for all employees, introducing a new company initiative. Employ an AI avatar from HeyGen to deliver the message, lending a modern and approachable feel to the presentation. The visual style should be vibrant and encouraging, paired with an upbeat and friendly voiceover, ensuring effective internal communications through a professional Corporate Announcement Video.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute Employee Onboarding video for new hires, detailing company policies and culture. Structure the content to be highly informative and welcoming, incorporating subtitles/captions via HeyGen to enhance accessibility and comprehension for all learners. The visual aesthetic should be clean and friendly, using simple animations and relevant stock footage, accompanied by a clear, supportive voiceover, making it an excellent example of an effective Training Video.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 30-second internal communication video aimed at team leads and project managers, showcasing new collaborative features within our project management tool. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a polished and impactful message. The visual style should be modern and energetic, using quick cuts and on-screen text to highlight key points, supported by an energetic and concise voiceover, demonstrating the power of video templates to enhance team collaboration features.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Internal Announcement Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional company announcements with AI-powered video generation, ensuring clear and engaging internal communications.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your announcement text or type it directly into the "Text-to-video from script" editor. This feature serves as the foundation for your message, enabling quick content input.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your announcement. This allows for a personalized and engaging delivery of your internal communications.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Customize branding by integrating your company's logo, brand colors, and other visual assets using the "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to maintain a consistent corporate image.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Produce your internal announcement video with the push of a button. Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare your video for any platform, ensuring effective dissemination to all employees.

Streamline Internal Announcements

Quickly produce captivating internal announcement videos and corporate updates using AI video generation from text.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen utilize AI for efficient video generation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text scripts into engaging videos with realistic AI Avatars and AI Voice Actors. This powerful Text to Video Generator capability streamlines the production process, making high-quality video accessible for all your communication needs.

What kind of internal communication videos can HeyGen help produce?

HeyGen is an ideal internal announcement video generator, empowering teams to create a wide range of internal communications. Easily produce professional company announcements, comprehensive Employee Onboarding videos, engaging Training Videos, and more to keep your workforce informed and connected.

Can users customize their branding within HeyGen videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust tools to customize branding across all your videos. You can seamlessly integrate your company's logo, colors, and other visual elements using our customizable Video templates to maintain consistent brand identity.

Does HeyGen offer features for team collaboration on video projects?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as a comprehensive AI video platform that includes Team collaboration features. This allows multiple team members to work together on video projects, share feedback, and streamline the content creation workflow efficiently.

