Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 90-second training video aimed at corporate trainers, emphasizing the role of AI-generated videos in enhancing diversity training. The video will utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to present a polished and professional look, with a multilingual video player to cater to a global audience. The audio style will be clear and authoritative, guiding viewers through the benefits of video localization in making training accessible to all employees.
This 45-second video targets educators looking to incorporate personalized learning into their curriculum. With a focus on the technical prowess of text-to-video generators, the video will demonstrate how HeyGen's media library/stock support can be used to create visually appealing and informative content. The visual style will be sleek and modern, with subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility for all learners.
A 2-minute video designed for instructional designers, showcasing the creative potential of AI avatars in training video production. The narrative will weave through the process of using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor content for various platforms. The visual and audio style will be engaging and immersive, highlighting the importance of interactive sessions in fostering an inclusive learning environment.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes inclusion training video production with its AI video creator, enabling diversity training videos that are engaging and accessible. Leverage AI-generated videos to enhance personalized learning and interactive sessions, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive training experience.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Enhance inclusion training by creating captivating AI-generated videos that improve learner engagement and retention.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video generator to produce multilingual diversity training videos, expanding your reach globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI video creator enhance training video production?
HeyGen's AI video creator streamlines training video production by utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video generation. This allows for quick and efficient creation of engaging content, perfect for diversity training videos and personalized learning experiences.
What features does HeyGen offer for text-to-video generation?
HeyGen provides a robust text-to-video generator that includes voiceover generation, subtitles, and a variety of templates and scenes. These features ensure that your AI-generated videos are both professional and tailored to your brand's needs.
Can HeyGen support multilingual video localization?
Yes, HeyGen supports video localization with its multilingual video player and subtitle capabilities. This ensures your content is accessible and engaging for diverse audiences worldwide.
Why choose HeyGen for creating interactive sessions?
HeyGen is ideal for creating interactive sessions due to its use of AI avatars and branding controls. These features allow for a personalized and immersive learning experience, enhancing engagement and retention.