Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second marketing video for digital marketers, showcasing the power of text-to-video by quickly generating social media ads with eye-catching animations, upbeat background music, and an enthusiastic AI avatar from HeyGen's templates and scenes.
Create a 90-second explainer video designed for product managers and educators, illustrating a complex concept with informative, illustrative graphics, a friendly and articulate AI voiceover, and precise subtitles, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtitles/captions features to enhance understanding of AI-generated video.
Generate a concise 30-second tutorial for tech enthusiasts and content creators, highlighting quick tips for new software with a modern, sleek design, energetic music, and a high-quality voiceover, optimizing for various platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports and diverse templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Transform your ideas into professional how-to videos instantly with HeyGen's AI video generator. Easily create engaging tutorials and explainer videos from text, boosting learning and audience understanding.
Create Engaging Online Courses.
Develop and scale educational content effortlessly, turning complex topics into clear, AI-generated video tutorials to reach a global audience.
Enhance Corporate Training.
Improve employee learning and retention by converting training manuals and guides into dynamic, interactive AI-powered how-to videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen utilize AI for text-to-video generation?
HeyGen transforms your written text prompts into dynamic AI-generated video content using advanced AI algorithms. This powerful text-to-video capability integrates realistic AI avatars and diverse scenes, simplifying the entire video generation process.
What editing tools does HeyGen offer for customizing AI-generated videos?
HeyGen provides a robust suite of editing tools, enabling comprehensive customization of your AI-generated video projects. Users can access branding controls, an extensive media library, and various templates to create professional marketing videos or engaging tutorials tailored to their needs.
Can HeyGen automatically add voiceovers and subtitles to videos?
Yes, HeyGen features an integrated AI voice generator to produce high-quality, natural-sounding voiceovers. Additionally, it automatically generates accurate subtitles/captions, ensuring your explainer videos and marketing videos are accessible and polished.
What export capabilities does HeyGen provide for created AI videos?
HeyGen offers flexible export options, including various aspect-ratio resizing features, to ensure your AI video is optimized for different platforms like social media. You can easily export your finished AI-generated video for seamless distribution and presentation.