How-To Video Generator: Create Engaging Guides with AI

Transform your scripts directly into compelling explainer videos with our AI text-to-video feature, making complex tutorials simple and engaging for any audience.

Produce a 1-minute how-to video generator guide for small business owners, demonstrating how to use HeyGen to create an instructional video with a clean, professional visual style and a clear, engaging AI voiceover, leveraging the text-to-video from script and voiceover generation capabilities for a seamless production experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second marketing video for digital marketers, showcasing the power of text-to-video by quickly generating social media ads with eye-catching animations, upbeat background music, and an enthusiastic AI avatar from HeyGen's templates and scenes.
Prompt 2
Create a 90-second explainer video designed for product managers and educators, illustrating a complex concept with informative, illustrative graphics, a friendly and articulate AI voiceover, and precise subtitles, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support and subtitles/captions features to enhance understanding of AI-generated video.
Prompt 3
Generate a concise 30-second tutorial for tech enthusiasts and content creators, highlighting quick tips for new software with a modern, sleek design, energetic music, and a high-quality voiceover, optimizing for various platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports and diverse templates & scenes.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a How-to Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging how-to videos from text with AI avatars, custom branding, and professional voiceovers to share your knowledge.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your how-to video script. Our AI will automatically convert your text into video scenes, providing a seamless text-to-video experience.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Avatar and Scene
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your content. You can also pick a suitable template or build your scene from scratch for perfect visuals.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Customization
Enhance your video with an AI-generated voiceover, selecting from various tones and languages, and integrate branding elements like your logo or brand colors.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video, choosing the desired aspect ratio, then easily download your high-quality MP4 file or share directly to social media platforms.

Use Cases

Transform your ideas into professional how-to videos instantly with HeyGen's AI video generator. Easily create engaging tutorials and explainer videos from text, boosting learning and audience understanding.

Simplify Complex Explanations

Demystify intricate subjects like medical procedures or technical guides with easy-to-understand AI-generated explainer videos, improving comprehension for any audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen utilize AI for text-to-video generation?

HeyGen transforms your written text prompts into dynamic AI-generated video content using advanced AI algorithms. This powerful text-to-video capability integrates realistic AI avatars and diverse scenes, simplifying the entire video generation process.

What editing tools does HeyGen offer for customizing AI-generated videos?

HeyGen provides a robust suite of editing tools, enabling comprehensive customization of your AI-generated video projects. Users can access branding controls, an extensive media library, and various templates to create professional marketing videos or engaging tutorials tailored to their needs.

Can HeyGen automatically add voiceovers and subtitles to videos?

Yes, HeyGen features an integrated AI voice generator to produce high-quality, natural-sounding voiceovers. Additionally, it automatically generates accurate subtitles/captions, ensuring your explainer videos and marketing videos are accessible and polished.

What export capabilities does HeyGen provide for created AI videos?

HeyGen offers flexible export options, including various aspect-ratio resizing features, to ensure your AI video is optimized for different platforms like social media. You can easily export your finished AI-generated video for seamless distribution and presentation.

