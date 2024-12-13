Design a captivating 30-second holiday campaign video for a small local business, like a boutique or café, aiming to attract new customers and spread festive cheer. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring glowing lights and cozy interiors, with a gentle, instrumental holiday music background. Employ HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to efficiently create this engaging piece, allowing any business to become its own "holiday campaign video generator" with ease.

Generate Video