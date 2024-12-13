Event Recap Video Generator: Create Highlights Fast

Quickly turn your event footage into engaging highlights with our easy-to-use platform and AI avatars for dynamic presentations.

Produce a dynamic 60-second event recap video showcasing the best moments from our recent corporate conference, targeting attendees and potential future sponsors. The visual style should be professional and polished with crisp graphics and an upbeat, corporate soundtrack, featuring an AI avatar to briefly introduce key speakers and highlights, making it an engaging event highlights summary.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a vibrant 30-second social media video to recap our exciting new product launch, aimed at engaging our online followers and prospective customers. This short recap video should boast an energetic visual style with bright, modern colors and a catchy, contemporary background track, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate compelling voiceovers and on-screen text.
Example Prompt 2
We need a concise 45-second explainer video summarizing the core takeaways from our latest educational webinar, designed for participants who attended and those who missed it. Envision a clear and informative visual style with inspiring, light orchestral music, ensuring all key points are accessible via HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature for maximum comprehension in this valuable recap video.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a heartwarming 20-second community event recap video using HeyGen's video templates, perfect for sharing on local social media channels to celebrate our recent gathering. Target local residents and volunteers with a friendly and authentic visual approach, accompanied by a lighthearted, folk-inspired soundtrack, and enhance the visual narrative using HeyGen's Media library/stock support to complement user-submitted clips of the event.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Event Recap Video Generator Works

Transform your event footage into captivating recap videos effortlessly, ensuring every highlight shines with professional polish and engaging features.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Event Media
Begin by uploading your event photos and video clips directly into the recap video maker. You can also select from our diverse range of "Templates & scenes" to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Recap
Utilize the intuitive video editor to arrange your event highlights. Add text and graphics, apply dynamic effects, and select background music to match your event's vibe.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Smart Features
Boost engagement by automatically generating precise "Subtitles/captions" for any spoken content. Leverage other AI features to perfect your event recap video effortlessly.
4
Step 4
Share Your Event Recap
Export your finished event recap video using our "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature. Easily share your high-quality video across social media platforms to showcase your event highlights.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Event Success Stories

.

Compile event footage to highlight customer achievements and testimonials, building trust and engagement with compelling AI videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating an event recap video?

HeyGen streamlines the process of generating dynamic event recap videos with advanced AI features. Users can easily upload media, select from diverse video templates, and quickly produce engaging event highlights without extensive effort.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for customizing recap videos?

HeyGen provides extensive creative tools, including customizable video templates, text and graphics overlays, and rich effects & music to enhance your recap video. You can even incorporate custom Avatars to add a unique, branded touch to your event highlights.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use recap video maker for all skill levels?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as an easy-to-use recap video maker, leveraging powerful AI features like automatic subtitles and text-to-video from script to simplify creation. It enables anyone to produce professional-quality videos, regardless of their prior video editing experience.

Can HeyGen help create professional social media videos from event content?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal video editor for transforming your event highlights into polished social media videos. With capabilities like aspect-ratio resizing and comprehensive branding controls, you can effortlessly share video content optimized for any platform to maximize reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo