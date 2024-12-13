Video Stabilizer: Smooth Shaky Videos Instantly

Fix shaky videos and remove camera shake for smooth, professional footage, then easily customize and share with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Create a 60-second instructional video targeting new videographers, demonstrating how a "Video Stabilizer" can "fix shaky videos" effortlessly. The visual style should be clean and modern with clear on-screen text, accompanied by an upbeat background track and a professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second explainer video for tech enthusiasts and drone users, illustrating the transformation of "shaky footage" into "smooth footage." Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to narrate the technical benefits, set against a backdrop of exciting before-and-after clips and energetic, adventurous music.
Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute tutorial video designed for small business owners and marketing teams, showcasing the simplicity of an "Online Video Stabilizer." The video should adopt a professional, encouraging visual style, guiding users through the "upload video" process with a calm and clear "Voiceover generation" from HeyGen, complemented by soft, ambient music.
Prompt 3
Craft a fast-paced 45-second promotional video aimed at social media managers, highlighting the efficiency of "Video Stabilization" tools and the ease to "export and share" polished content. Employ engaging motion graphics and royalty-free upbeat background music, ensuring accessibility with HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature for a broad reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Video Stabilizer Works

Effortlessly stabilize video footage with our intuitive online tool, transforming it into smooth, professional content.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Video
Begin by uploading your video directly to our platform. Our tool supports various formats, making it easy to import your files for stabilization.
2
Step 2
Apply Stabilization
Our advanced AI algorithms automatically detect and deshake camera movements, converting your video into high-quality, smooth footage with just one click.
3
Step 3
Add Captions
After stabilization, fine-tune your video. Utilize our Subtitles/captions feature to convey critical information effectively, ensuring your message is accessible and impactful.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Once satisfied, export and share your high-quality, stable video. Deliver your polished footage across platforms to make a lasting impression.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video creation ensures your messages are delivered with crystal clear, professional visuals. Quickly generate smooth footage for effective communication, avoiding the need to fix shaky videos.

Develop Educational Content Swiftly

.

Quickly scale production of educational courses with AI video, ensuring consistent, high-quality instruction on essential stabilization techniques for a global audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create stable, professional videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generation platform that helps you produce consistently high-quality videos without common issues like camera shake. By transforming text into video with AI avatars and precise voiceovers, you avoid the challenges of traditional filming and ensure smooth footage every time.

Can HeyGen stabilize my existing shaky footage online?

HeyGen specializes in creating new video content with AI, not in stabilizing pre-recorded shaky footage. For unparalleled visual quality, HeyGen offers tools like AI avatars, diverse templates, and aspect-ratio resizing to produce polished videos from scratch.

What video formats can HeyGen use to produce smooth output?

HeyGen primarily generates video output, allowing you to create stable and high-quality videos from scripts, not by processing shaky video files. You can export your AI-generated videos in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms, ensuring a polished final product.

Is HeyGen a free tool to fix camera shake in videos?

HeyGen is a comprehensive AI video creation platform that focuses on generating new, high-quality content rather than fixing camera shake in existing videos. It provides advanced features for text-to-video creation and AI avatars to produce professional videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo