Your Go-To Promo Video Maker for Social & Business

Craft captivating promotional videos for marketing campaigns effortlessly using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script.

Craft a compelling 60-second promo video showcasing how effortlessly small business owners can create engaging marketing campaigns using HeyGen. The visual style should be bright and modern, with an upbeat background track, demonstrating the user quickly selecting from various "Templates & scenes" and utilizing smooth "Voiceover generation" to bring their message to life. Target busy entrepreneurs looking for a straightforward "promo video maker."

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an informative 90-second explainer video targeting tech-savvy marketers and content creators, detailing HeyGen's innovative "AI promo video maker" capabilities. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring AI-generated voiceovers explaining how users can transform a simple script into a polished video using "Text-to-video from script" and enhance engagement with automatically generated "Subtitles/captions." This video aims to highlight the technical efficiency and advanced features for "explainer videos."
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 45-second social media ad tailored for social media managers and influencers, illustrating how HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging "promotional videos." The aesthetic should be vibrant and fast-paced, incorporating trending background music and showcasing seamless "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms, along with leveraging the extensive "Media library/stock support" to quickly find relevant visuals. Focus on demonstrating how HeyGen empowers efficient "social media" content creation.
Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute product video aimed at product managers and B2B marketers, demonstrating the power of HeyGen for "product videos" and "business marketing." The video should adopt a polished and authoritative visual tone, complete with professional voice acting to guide viewers through the process of customizing an "AI avatar" to present their product, utilizing precise "Text-to-video from script" for meticulous messaging. This detailed showcase will emphasize control and high-quality output for sophisticated marketing needs.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How creator promo video maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating promotional videos for your brand or product using intuitive tools and AI capabilities, perfect for social media and marketing campaigns.

1
Step 1
Choose a Professional Template
Select from a diverse library of templates to kickstart your promotional video creation, ensuring a polished and engaging starting point for any campaign.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Content
Input your script or text, then leverage our AI editing tools to transform your ideas into dynamic video scenes, bringing your message to life.
3
Step 3
Add Polished Audio & Text
Enhance your promo video with high-quality voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles, ensuring your message is clear and accessible.
4
Step 4
Export Your Promotional Video
Finalize your creation and export your promotional videos in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing across all your marketing channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI promo video maker empowers creators to produce stunning promotional videos effortlessly. Generate impactful video content for all your marketing campaigns quickly.

Customer Success Story Videos

.

Transform customer testimonials into persuasive AI-powered video content, effectively showcasing success and building trust with potential clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of promotional videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI editing tools and AI avatars to transform text into professional promotional videos rapidly. Our platform streamlines the entire video maker process, from script to final output, significantly reducing production time and effort.

What advanced AI editing tools are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of AI editing tools, including text-to-video conversion, AI voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles. Users can also utilize a drag-and-drop editor for easy scene customization and incorporate text animations for dynamic promotional videos.

Can HeyGen adapt videos for various social media platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your promotional videos are optimized for diverse platforms with flexible aspect-ratio resizing and high-quality exports. This allows businesses to seamlessly deploy engaging marketing campaigns across social media channels and beyond.

Does HeyGen offer templates for quick video production?

Yes, HeyGen provides a rich library of customizable templates and scenes to kickstart your promo video maker journey. These pre-designed layouts enable efficient creation of product videos and explainer videos, even for users without extensive video editing experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo