Design a vibrant 30-second video for small business owners and marketing managers, featuring energetic motion graphics and an upbeat, friendly voiceover. This video will demonstrate the swift creation of a captivating product launch announcement using HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes, emphasizing how quickly one can leverage customizable templates to make an impact.

Produce a professional 45-second video targeting HR professionals and internal communications teams, employing a clean, corporate visual style alongside a clear, authoritative AI voice. The narrative should elegantly communicate significant Policy Changes or a new hiring announcement, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for effective corporate updates.
Craft an engaging 60-second video for event organizers and community managers, using warm, inclusive visuals and an enthusiastic, inviting voiceover. This video should announce an upcoming Community Initiative or event announcements, demonstrating how HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions ensure broad accessibility for all attendees.
Develop a dynamic 30-second video for creative agencies and content creators, featuring artistic, fast-paced visuals and a trendy, concise narration. This video will illustrate how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, combined with its rich Media library/stock support, dramatically speeds up content creation for branding campaigns, allowing for rapid iteration and professional output.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Company Announcement Maker Works

Effortlessly create compelling company announcements with our AI-powered tool, utilizing customizable templates and advanced design features to engage your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a wide range of professionally designed announcement templates to kickstart your creative process and set the perfect tone for your message.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Design
Personalize your announcement by applying your brand's unique logo and colors, utilizing our powerful branding controls to ensure a cohesive visual identity.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Elements
Elevate your message with engaging AI avatars, bringing your announcement to life with realistic on-screen presence and dynamic delivery.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your announcement and export it in various formats suitable for any platform, ensuring your message reaches your audience effectively.

Produce high-impact video announcements for product launches.

Develop high-performing video announcements for product launches and marketing campaigns, driving immediate attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me design unique announcements?

HeyGen offers customizable templates and a robust design library, empowering you to design announcements that perfectly match your brand's aesthetic and style. You can effortlessly personalize your announcements with your logo and preferred fonts, ensuring creative assets that stand out.

What makes HeyGen an AI-powered tool for creating announcements?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into engaging video announcements using realistic AI avatars and voiceover generation. This AI-powered tool streamlines your content creation process, enabling you to create announcements quickly and efficiently for various needs.

What types of company announcements can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of company announcements, including professional videos for product launches, event announcements, and corporate updates. Its intuitive platform makes it simple to create announcements for any significant occasion, enhancing your overall content creation.

Can I export and share my HeyGen video announcements easily?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to export your video announcements in various formats suitable for different platforms and devices. You can effortlessly share your finished announcements across social media channels or integrate them into your internal communications, making distribution seamless.

