Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at tech-savvy marketers, this 60-second video delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's online video editor. Highlighting the AI text-to-speech feature, the video demonstrates how you can transform scripts into engaging videos with lifelike voiceovers. The visual style is sleek and professional, with a focus on clarity and precision, making it ideal for corporate presentations and product demos.
This 30-second video is crafted for educators and trainers looking to enhance their online courses. It highlights HeyGen's video creation platform, emphasizing the ease of using video templates to create educational content. The visual style is clean and informative, with a focus on clear communication and effective learning. The video also showcases the platform's ability to add subtitles and captions, ensuring accessibility for all learners.
Aimed at content creators and influencers, this 60-second video showcases the collaborative features of HeyGen's video editing software. With a focus on cloud storage and video collaboration, the video illustrates how teams can work together seamlessly, regardless of location. The visual style is modern and engaging, with a vibrant color palette that reflects the creative spirit of the platform. The video also highlights the media library/stock support, providing creators with a wealth of resources to enhance their projects.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's cloud software video maker empowers creators with AI video tools, offering seamless online video editing and social media integration for impactful content creation.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Leverage AI video tools to quickly produce engaging ads that captivate audiences and drive results.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create dynamic social media content effortlessly with HeyGen's video templates and AI enhancements.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enhance video creation with AI tools?
HeyGen leverages AI video tools to streamline the video creation process, offering features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, making it a powerful cloud software video maker.
What makes HeyGen's online video editor unique?
HeyGen's online video editor stands out with its intuitive interface, extensive video templates, and seamless social media integration, ensuring a creative and efficient editing experience.
Can HeyGen support collaborative video projects?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates video collaboration with features like cloud storage and branding controls, allowing teams to work together effectively on video projects.
What export options does HeyGen offer for completed videos?
HeyGen provides versatile video export options, including aspect-ratio resizing and various formats, ensuring your videos are ready for any platform or device.