Client Proposal Video Generator: Close Deals Faster

Create professional, engaging video proposals effortlessly, utilizing AI-powered voiceover generation for a compelling pitch.

Create a compelling 60-second client proposal video for busy sales professionals, showcasing how our solution streamlines their workflow. The visual style should be clean and professional, with a confident, articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble an engaging "sales proposal video creator" without needing extensive editing skills.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a dynamic 45-second "video proposal" tailored for marketing or creative agencies pitching high-value design projects. The aesthetic should be modern and vibrant, incorporating animated elements and an engaging, enthusiastic audio track. Leverage HeyGen's advanced "AI avatars" to add a personalized touch, making the proposal memorable and unique for potential clients.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a persuasive 90-second "AI proposal video generator" demo for B2B service providers explaining complex technical solutions. The video should have a sleek, informative visual style with clear data visualizations and an authoritative, reassuring voiceover. Employ HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly convert detailed technical explanations into a polished, understandable presentation for executive-level clients.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an energetic 30-second "video pitch" designed for startup founders to quickly secure investor interest. The visual style should be fast-paced and inspiring, using vibrant colors and an upbeat, motivational voice. Harness HeyGen's powerful "Voiceover generation" and "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to craft a concise and impactful presentation that captures the attention of venture capitalists on various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Client Proposal Video Generator Works

Create professional and engaging video proposals quickly and easily, designed to help you impress clients and close deals.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a diverse library of pre-designed layouts and styles to instantly jumpstart your proposal video creation using Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Content
Generate dynamic content by transforming your written script into engaging video using our Text-to-video from script technology.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Proposal
Apply your brand's unique identity by customizing logos, colors, and fonts with our robust Branding controls.
4
Step 4
Finalize and Share
Ensure your message is perfectly understood by adding clear Subtitles/captions to your video, ready for your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Client Action with Persuasive Videos

.

Utilize AI to craft motivational and persuasive video elements within your proposals, effectively inspiring clients to take favorable action.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen's AI proposal video generator help close deals?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling AI proposal videos effortlessly, integrating AI avatars and text-to-video technology to pitch your services with professional, high-quality videos that captivate clients and help close deals effectively.

Do I need advanced editing skills to create a video proposal with HeyGen?

Absolutely not. HeyGen is designed for everyone, allowing you to create engaging sales proposal videos with ready-to-use templates and intuitive text-to-video technology, requiring no prior editing expertise to achieve a polished result.

What branding controls are available for my video proposals on HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to customize your video proposals with your logo, brand colors, and personalized templates. This ensures every video pitch aligns perfectly with your company's identity and enhances professionalism.

Can HeyGen generate voiceovers and subtitles for my client proposal videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides advanced AI-powered voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, ensuring your client proposal videos are accessible, professional, and delivered with crystal-clear audio and synchronized text for maximum impact.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo