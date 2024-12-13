Create Stunning Christmas Card Videos with Ease

Transform your holiday greetings with personalized Christmas videos using festive templates and a drag-and-drop editor.

555/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second video greeting card, capture the essence of the holiday season with HeyGen's holiday video templates. Designed for social media enthusiasts eager to share their festive cheer, this video combines stunning visuals with a joyful soundtrack. The drag-and-drop editor allows you to easily customize your video, adding personal touches that resonate with your audience. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, your creation will be perfectly formatted for any platform, ensuring your message reaches everyone on your list.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second personalized Christmas video that stands out with HeyGen's AI avatars. Ideal for businesses looking to send unique holiday greetings to clients, this video will feature a charming animated character delivering your message with warmth and professionalism. The use of HeyGen's voiceover generation ensures your greeting is both engaging and authentic. With a sleek and modern visual style, this video will leave a lasting impression, showcasing your brand's creativity and attention to detail.
Prompt 3
Design a 60-second video greeting card that captures the magic of Christmas with HeyGen's media library/stock support. Tailored for creative individuals who love to experiment with visuals, this video will blend stunning stock footage with your personal photos, creating a dynamic and festive narrative. The inclusion of subtitles/captions ensures your message is accessible to all, while the rich audio backdrop enhances the overall experience. Let HeyGen's capabilities help you craft a holiday greeting that is as unique as your imagination.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Christmas Card Video Maker Works

Create personalized and festive video greeting cards with ease using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Choose a Holiday Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of festive templates designed to capture the spirit of the season. Our holiday video templates provide a creative foundation for your personalized Christmas videos.
2
Step 2
Add Your Personal Touch
Use our drag-and-drop editor to customize your video. Incorporate your own photos and text to create a unique photo slideshow that reflects your holiday message.
3
Step 3
Apply Music and Animations
Enhance your video with our extensive music library and animated Christmas video features. Choose the perfect soundtrack and animations to bring your video greeting card to life.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is complete, easily export it in the desired format. Share your personalized Christmas video on social media to spread holiday cheer with friends and family.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your holiday greetings with its Christmas card video maker, offering personalized and animated Christmas videos using festive templates and a drag-and-drop editor. Create engaging video greeting cards effortlessly and share them on social media to spread holiday cheer.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Use video greeting cards to highlight heartfelt holiday messages and customer stories, enhancing brand loyalty.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create a personalized Christmas video?

HeyGen offers a range of holiday video templates and a drag-and-drop editor, making it easy to create personalized Christmas videos. You can add your own photos and music from the extensive music library to craft a unique video greeting card.

What features does HeyGen provide for animated Christmas videos?

HeyGen provides animated Christmas video capabilities with its AI avatars and text-to-video from script features. These tools allow you to create engaging and festive video greeting cards effortlessly.

Can I use HeyGen to share my Christmas card video on social media?

Yes, HeyGen supports social media sharing, allowing you to easily distribute your Christmas card video across various platforms. The platform also offers aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your video looks great everywhere.

What makes HeyGen's holiday video templates unique?

HeyGen's holiday video templates are designed with festive themes and offer customization options like branding controls and media library access. This ensures your animated Christmas video stands out with a professional touch.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo