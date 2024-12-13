Character Video Maker: Create Engaging Animated Content

Effortlessly bring your stories to life with our AI video tools, featuring customizable AI avatars for engaging animated videos.

Create a 45-second animated video perfect for small business owners launching a new product, showcasing a delightful cartoon character introducing its benefits. The visual style should be bright and colorful 2D animation, paired with an upbeat, friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making the character video maker experience intuitive and fun.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second explainer video targeting tech-savvy individuals keen on cutting-edge communication tools, where a lifelike AI avatar presents a complex concept in an accessible manner. The video should employ a modern, clean aesthetic, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for the presenter, accompanied by a professional yet engaging voice to demonstrate the power of AI video tools.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 30-second character-driven marketing video for marketing professionals aiming to create engaging social media ads, highlighting a limited-time offer. This dynamic piece should feature fast-paced visuals, bold text overlays, and an energetic background track, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes and the convenience of Text-to-video from script to quickly produce a compelling cartoon video.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 90-second animated short story crafted for educators and content creators looking to tell engaging narratives. The visual style should emulate a whimsical, hand-drawn aesthetic with expressive characters, complemented by a warm, narrative voice and subtle background music. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your story effortlessly into a captivating animated video, truly embodying the essence of a cartoon video maker.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Character Video Maker Works

Easily bring your stories to life with animated characters and dynamic scenes, creating engaging videos for any purpose.

1
Step 1
Create Your Animated Character
Begin by selecting from a diverse library of cartoon character options or utilize the AI character generator to design a unique character for your video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and Voice
Input your script, then generate natural-sounding voiceovers using AI text-to-speech, ensuring your character delivers your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Select and Customize Your Scene
Choose from a wide array of video templates to build the perfect background and setting, utilizing the extensive media library for your animated videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your animated creation and easily export your MP4 video file, ready for sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Training & Learning Engagement

.

Enhance educational materials and corporate training with animated characters, improving comprehension and retention for learners globally.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

Can HeyGen help me create unique animated videos with characters?

HeyGen empowers you to become a character video maker, leveraging advanced AI avatars to bring your stories to life. You can choose from a diverse library or design custom characters, making animated videos effortless and engaging.

What kind of animated videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily produce professional animated videos for various purposes, including compelling explainer videos and marketing videos. Utilize a wide array of video templates and AI tools to craft engaging narratives and enhance your storytelling.

Does HeyGen offer advanced customization options for character design?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides advanced customization options, allowing you to tailor AI avatars and cartoon characters to fit your brand or narrative perfectly. Combine this with our stock media library and motion effects for truly unique visual content.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of creating animated content?

HeyGen streamlines effortless video creation by transforming text into engaging animated videos with AI text-to-video capabilities. Simply input your script, select an AI avatar, and generate natural-sounding voiceovers to produce professional content quickly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo