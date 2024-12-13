AI Brand Understanding Video Maker for Consistent Messaging

Quickly generate high-quality, on-brand videos from script with HeyGen's text-to-video feature.

Create a compelling 45-second explainer video designed for potential customers to introduce our innovative product. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing an engaging AI avatar to deliver a friendly and informative voiceover, helping build immediate brand awareness.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a professional 60-second internal communication video targeting new employees to clearly articulate our corporate identity and core values. The visual and audio style should be consistent with our brand guidelines, employing Text-to-video from script functionality to ensure accuracy and including clear Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Imagine a dynamic 30-second brand video targeting prospective clients on social media, showcasing our unique service. The video needs to be visually rich with quick cuts, leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support for impactful B-roll and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal platform compatibility, solidifying our reputation as a leading brand video maker.
Prompt 3
Produce an authentic 15-second social media ad, in a UGC-style, aimed at Gen Z and Millennial consumers, to promote a new offering. Start with one of HeyGen's user-friendly Templates & scenes and incorporate a casual, relatable voiceover generated directly from a brief script, ensuring the video feels organic and sparks engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Brand Understanding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional, on-brand explainer videos that resonate with your audience and maintain your corporate identity using AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by providing your video script or using AI to generate one. Our Text-to-video from script feature instantly transforms your words into a voiceover, forming the foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to be the face of your brand, ensuring visual consistency and engaging your audience effectively.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Integrate your brand's logo, colors, and specific visual assets using our Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure every video aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Download your completed, high-quality video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, optimized for seamless sharing across all your desired social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to create powerful, on-brand videos with AI, perfect for showcasing your unique story and driving engagement and brand awareness.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Generate authentic and persuasive AI videos to showcase customer success, building trust and reinforcing your brand's value proposition.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging explainer videos that reflect my brand?

HeyGen functions as an AI-powered brand story creator, enabling businesses to produce high-quality explainer videos that are consistently on-brand. You can leverage extensive video templates and customize them with your brand logo and colors to ensure corporate identity.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for designing unique AI avatars and video styles?

HeyGen provides a wide array of AI avatars and diverse video styles to enhance your creative output. You can customize these elements to integrate unique illustration styles and produce engaging, animated videos that resonate with your audience.

Can HeyGen assist in generating on-brand content for various marketing needs?

Yes, HeyGen is an effective AI video maker for business, empowering you to generate consistent, on-brand videos for all your video marketing and social media campaigns. Easily create content like UGC ads to boost brand awareness, maintaining brand compliance across all platforms.

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process from text to final output?

HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming text-to-video with ease, starting from script generation. Its user-friendly interface allows you to automatically add voiceovers and subtitles, making the entire process efficient for generating polished videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo