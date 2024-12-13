AI Brand Understanding Video Maker for Consistent Messaging
Quickly generate high-quality, on-brand videos from script with HeyGen's text-to-video feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Develop a professional 60-second internal communication video targeting new employees to clearly articulate our corporate identity and core values. The visual and audio style should be consistent with our brand guidelines, employing Text-to-video from script functionality to ensure accuracy and including clear Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Imagine a dynamic 30-second brand video targeting prospective clients on social media, showcasing our unique service. The video needs to be visually rich with quick cuts, leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support for impactful B-roll and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal platform compatibility, solidifying our reputation as a leading brand video maker.
Produce an authentic 15-second social media ad, in a UGC-style, aimed at Gen Z and Millennial consumers, to promote a new offering. Start with one of HeyGen's user-friendly Templates & scenes and incorporate a casual, relatable voiceover generated directly from a brief script, ensuring the video feels organic and sparks engagement.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to create powerful, on-brand videos with AI, perfect for showcasing your unique story and driving engagement and brand awareness.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling, on-brand video ads using AI to effectively reach your target audience and drive conversions.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to enhance brand visibility and connect with your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging explainer videos that reflect my brand?
HeyGen functions as an AI-powered brand story creator, enabling businesses to produce high-quality explainer videos that are consistently on-brand. You can leverage extensive video templates and customize them with your brand logo and colors to ensure corporate identity.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for designing unique AI avatars and video styles?
HeyGen provides a wide array of AI avatars and diverse video styles to enhance your creative output. You can customize these elements to integrate unique illustration styles and produce engaging, animated videos that resonate with your audience.
Can HeyGen assist in generating on-brand content for various marketing needs?
Yes, HeyGen is an effective AI video maker for business, empowering you to generate consistent, on-brand videos for all your video marketing and social media campaigns. Easily create content like UGC ads to boost brand awareness, maintaining brand compliance across all platforms.
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process from text to final output?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming text-to-video with ease, starting from script generation. Its user-friendly interface allows you to automatically add voiceovers and subtitles, making the entire process efficient for generating polished videos.