Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, business professionals will discover how to create custom whiteboard animations using HeyGen's video templates and media library. The video will feature a sleek, professional visual style, incorporating voiceover generation to deliver a clear and concise message. With a focus on the creative intent of whiteboard video makers, this video will inspire viewers to leverage AI technology for their next project.
Prompt 2
A 30-second promotional video designed for marketers and content creators, showcasing the power of HeyGen's video editing studio. The video will highlight the ease of creating whiteboard videos with a modern, vibrant visual style. By utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, the video will demonstrate how to seamlessly adapt content for various platforms. The upbeat soundtrack from the royalty-free library will energize the audience, encouraging them to explore new creative possibilities.
Prompt 3
This 90-second technical tutorial is tailored for tech enthusiasts and developers interested in mastering HeyGen's whiteboard animation tool. The video will employ a straightforward, informative visual style, focusing on the technical aspects of drag and drop animation. With the help of HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, viewers will easily follow along with the detailed instructions. The video will be accompanied by a clear voiceover, ensuring that even complex concepts are accessible to all.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Board Update Video Maker

Follow these simple steps to create engaging whiteboard videos with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your whiteboard video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates to match your style and message. HeyGen offers a range of customizable options to fit your needs.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Music
Enhance your video with voiceover and music soundtracks. HeyGen's voiceover generation tool allows you to add professional audio effortlessly.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is ready, export it in your desired format. HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to ensure your video looks great on any platform.

HeyGen's whiteboard video maker empowers creators to produce engaging board update videos effortlessly. With tools like drag and drop animation and AI technology, HeyGen simplifies the process of creating custom whiteboard animations, making it ideal for educational and professional settings.

Simplify Medical Topics

Use HeyGen's whiteboard animation tool to break down complex medical topics into easy-to-understand videos.

How can HeyGen help me create whiteboard videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful whiteboard animation tool that allows you to create custom whiteboard animations with ease. Using drag and drop animation features, you can bring your ideas to life with professional quality.

What makes HeyGen's video editing studio unique?

HeyGen's video editing studio stands out with its AI technology, enabling seamless text-to-video creation from scripts. It also provides voiceover generation and a royalty-free library for a comprehensive editing experience.

Can I use HeyGen for custom whiteboard animations?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to create custom whiteboard animations using a variety of video templates and branding controls, ensuring your videos align perfectly with your brand's identity.

Does HeyGen support voiceover and music soundtracks?

Yes, HeyGen supports voiceover generation and offers a selection of music soundtracks, enhancing your whiteboard videos with professional audio elements.

