AI Omnichannel Video Creator: Transform Your Content
Transform scripts into engaging videos for every platform using advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second educational explainer video for online course creators, demonstrating how "AI video creation" can produce compelling "faceless videos" efficiently. The visual style should be clean and professional, using illustrative graphics and smooth transitions, accompanied by a calm, authoritative voiceover that clearly articulates complex ideas. Emphasize the power of "Text-to-video from script" and "Voiceover generation" to transform written content into engaging learning modules.
Develop a 60-second B2B marketing video targeting global content agencies, illustrating the potential of "repurposing content" across various platforms with a "generative AI video" approach. The visual style should be sleek and dynamic, featuring diverse international settings and professional graphics, backed by an inspiring, polished voiceover available in multiple languages. Showcase how "Subtitles/captions" enhance accessibility and how "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" adapt content for any medium.
Produce a vibrant 15-second product launch teaser for e-commerce startups, highlighting the speed and impact of an "AI omnichannel video creator" for "Automated Content Creation." The visual style should be glossy and fast-paced, featuring compelling product shots and dynamic overlays, paired with an exciting, concise voiceover. Integrate the seamless use of HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" for rich visuals and the option for "AI avatars" to deliver key messages instantly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms your AI omnichannel video creation, enabling efficient and compelling content generation. Leverage generative AI video for streamlined, automated content across all platforms.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce captivating videos for all social media platforms, boosting audience engagement and presence.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Rapidly design effective video advertisements for various channels, maximizing campaign reach and conversion.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?
HeyGen functions as a powerful AI video generator, transforming scripts into engaging videos with ease. It leverages generative AI video technology to streamline the Automated Content Creation process, making professional video production accessible to everyone.
Can HeyGen create videos with digital avatars from text?
Yes, HeyGen excels at text-to-video conversion, allowing you to generate compelling video content by simply typing a script. You can choose from a diverse library of digital avatars or even create custom ones to narrate your message seamlessly.
What creative assets does HeyGen offer for video production?
HeyGen provides a wide array of professionally designed templates and scenes to jumpstart your video projects. This platform also supports repurposing content efficiently for various platforms, including social media videos and formats like YouTube Shorts.
How can HeyGen enhance video engagement and brand consistency?
HeyGen enhances video engagement by offering advanced AI Voice Generator capabilities and automatic Captions, ensuring your message is clear and accessible. Furthermore, you can maintain strong brand consistency with robust branding controls, including custom logos and color schemes.