Create a compelling 30-second video demonstrating how an AI mobile ad generator streamlines the entire ad creation process for busy small business owners and marketers. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring quick cuts between user interface shots and successful ad examples, complemented by an enthusiastic voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability. This video aims to highlight the efficiency and simplicity of crafting high-impact mobile ads.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Imagine a sophisticated 45-second video ad, targeting e-commerce brands and digital agencies, that showcases the power of AI avatars in bringing product visuals to life. Employ a sleek, modern visual aesthetic with realistic AI avatars interacting seamlessly with high-quality product imagery, all driven by HeyGen's AI avatars feature, accompanied by a professional and engaging audio track. The goal is to illustrate how personalized, cutting-edge ads can be effortlessly produced.
Develop an engaging 60-second video targeting creative marketers and content creators, focused on the art of storytelling ads made simple by an AI video ad generator. The visual and audio style should be emotive and narrative-driven, using a series of impactful short stories depicted through HeyGen's Media library/stock support, backed by a dramatic musical score and a warm, empathetic voice. This piece should inspire viewers to create compelling narratives for their mobile campaigns.
Craft a concise 15-second video, aimed at social media managers and agencies, that highlights the rapid generation of diverse social creatives through an AI-powered creative engine. The video's aesthetic should be fast-paced and vibrant, showcasing various ad formats quickly resizing and adapting across platforms, using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability, paired with upbeat electronic music and clear, on-screen text for maximum impact. Emphasize the ease of creating dynamic, platform-optimized content.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Mobile Ad Generation Works

Effortlessly create compelling, high-converting mobile ad creatives with HeyGen's advanced AI, transforming your ideas into stunning video ads in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad Script
Begin by inputting your ad script or core message. Our AI-powered creative engine, using Text-to-video from script, will quickly transform your text into engaging video content.
2
Step 2
Select Visual Elements
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars, templates, and scenes to match your brand's aesthetic. Integrate your product visuals and customize branding controls like logos and colors for consistency.
3
Step 3
Generate and Refine
Leverage our video ad generator to produce your initial ad. Enhance it further by adding Voiceover generation and subtitles to ensure your message is clear and engaging for all mobile audiences.
4
Step 4
Export for Any Platform
Finalize your mobile ad by utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit various social creatives and ad banners perfectly. Your high-quality video ad is then ready for immediate deployment.

HeyGen's AI-powered creative engine revolutionizes AI mobile ad generation, enabling high-performing ad creation. Quickly produce engaging video ads to capture audience attention and drive conversions.

Compelling Customer Testimonial Ads

Transform customer success stories into powerful AI-driven video ads, building trust and credibility to influence purchasing decisions on mobile.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video ad creation for businesses?

HeyGen simplifies ad creation by leveraging its AI-powered creative engine and sophisticated AI avatars, allowing you to generate compelling video ads quickly. This significantly streamlines the process of producing high-quality marketing content for various platforms.

Can HeyGen help develop engaging storytelling ads?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI-powered platform enables you to craft compelling storytelling ads, enhancing product visuals and overall creative impact. You can easily bring your narratives to life through dynamic video content.

What features does HeyGen offer for social creatives?

For social creatives, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to ensure brand consistency across all your video ad generator outputs. This helps maintain a cohesive look and feel for your social media campaigns.

Are AI avatars available for AI mobile ad generation?

Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse range of AI avatars that can be seamlessly integrated into your AI mobile ad generator projects. These realistic avatars help create dynamic and personalized video ads for various platforms and audiences.

