Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a compelling 45-second marketing hype video for marketing professionals and small business owners looking to create buzz for a new product. Employ a dynamic, engaging, and modern visual style with upbeat music and professional human-like voiceovers. This video should emphasize rapid creation using HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to produce stunning marketing hype videos effortlessly.
Produce a 90-second instructional video for content creators and online educators demonstrating the ease of enhancing accessibility for their audience. The video should adopt an informative, clean, and tutorial-like visual style with clear narration and on-screen text overlays. Focus on how HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature can automatically generate accurate captions, making content creation more efficient.
Develop a vibrant 30-second social media reel targeting social media managers and digital marketers eager to create buzz and expand reach. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, visually appealing, and shareable, incorporating trending music and a punchy voiceover. Illustrate how HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability allows for quick adaptation across different social media platforms, making it easy to export and share dynamic text animations.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Marketing Ads.
Generate compelling, high-performing marketing hype videos instantly using AI, designed to create buzz for your product launches and campaigns.
Boost Social Media Engagement.
Quickly produce engaging social media videos and clips to captivate your audience, drive interaction, and amplify your brand's presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI hype videos?
HeyGen makes creating AI hype videos straightforward with its powerful AI features and user-friendly drag-and-drop feature. This allows users to transform scripts into dynamic marketing hype videos efficiently, without needing complex video editing tools.
What AI features does HeyGen offer to enhance video production?
HeyGen provides robust AI capabilities including realistic AI voices for voiceover generation and automatic auto-captions. These technical features ensure your hype video content is accessible, engaging, and professional for any audience.
Can I use templates to quickly generate hype videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers a diverse selection of professional templates, enabling you to rapidly create buzz and produce compelling hype videos for product launches or social media. These templates streamline the entire hype video maker process.
How can HeyGen help me share my AI-generated hype videos across different platforms?
HeyGen provides versatile aspect-ratio resizing and export options, making it simple to export and share your AI hype video creations seamlessly. This ensures your content is optimized for social media and various other distribution channels.