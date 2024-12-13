AI E-commerce Video Generator for Stunning Product Videos

Generate high-quality product explainer videos with AI avatars to reduce production costs and streamline your marketing content workflow.

A vibrant 45-second e-commerce product showcase video should be designed for young tech enthusiasts aged 18-35, featuring sleek, futuristic visuals with a dynamic, upbeat electronic soundtrack. This video will leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to succinctly highlight the cutting-edge features of a new gadget, making it an engaging AI product video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Envision a 60-second product explainer video aimed at busy professionals and homeowners aged 30-55, showcasing an elegant home decor item with soft, natural lighting, calm visuals, and a soothing background music track. The narrative will be delivered by a friendly digital avatar created using HeyGen's AI avatars feature, providing a relatable and inviting demonstration.
Example Prompt 2
For a target audience of budget-conscious online shoppers aged 20-40 looking for value and convenience, craft a punchy 30-second social media video promoting a subscription box. This video should feature bright, colorful, and playful stop-motion style visuals with a catchy, energetic pop track, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for quick consumption and built on adaptable Templates & scenes.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an insightful 50-second video demonstrating the power of an AI e-commerce video generator to simplify marketing content creation for small business owners and e-commerce entrepreneurs aged 25-60. The visual style will be clean and professional, interspersing interface demonstrations with simulated testimonials, all narrated by a confident voiceover generated through HeyGen's Voiceover generation, enhanced with relevant stock media from the Media library/stock support.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your AI E-commerce Video Generator Works

Transform product descriptions into compelling video showcases with digital avatars and a rapid creation workflow. Generate high-quality e-commerce product videos efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Product Video
Start by inputting your product details or selecting a professional video template. This initiates a rapid creation workflow, effortlessly converting your product description into dynamic video content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to serve as your digital spokesperson. Our AI avatars provide an engaging face and voice, enhancing your e-commerce product showcases with a human-like touch.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Touches
Easily customize your video with branding controls, music, and media library assets. This allows for simple adjustments to visuals and voiceovers, making it easy to customize your AI product videos to perfection.
4
Step 4
Export Your Marketing Content
Finalize and export your marketing content in multiple aspect ratios, optimized for various platforms. Share your polished product videos effortlessly across social media to expand your brand's reach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Trust with Customer Testimonial Videos

.

Develop authentic customer success story videos using AI, effectively building trust and credibility for your e-commerce brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating e-commerce product showcases?

HeyGen's AI e-commerce video generator offers a rapid creation workflow, allowing you to transform product descriptions into engaging marketing content with ease. Leverage a wide range of video templates to quickly produce high-quality e-commerce product showcases that captivate your audience.

Can HeyGen help create professional Avatar Videos for my products?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to generate professional Avatar Videos for your AI product videos using realistic digital avatars. Simply input your script, and our platform will create high-quality video output with synchronized voiceover, ideal for your marketing content.

How easy is it to customize AI product videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen makes customizing your AI product videos straightforward with intuitive controls and flexible video templates. You can easily adjust scripts for text-to-video generation, add branding elements, and incorporate subtitles to create a perfect product explainer video.

What kind of high-quality video output can I expect for social media videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen ensures high-quality video output for all your product videos, perfectly suited for social media videos. You can generate text-to-video content with dynamic voiceovers and subtitles, and easily adjust aspect ratios for different platforms, ensuring your message looks professional everywhere.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo