Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second instructional video aimed at educators and students, explaining a complex scientific concept through clear, informative visuals and smooth animations. The audio should be synchronized and precise, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to narrate the content, enhanced by creative use of Templates & scenes to deliver an AI-powered video that simplifies learning through video storytelling.
Produce an impactful 60-second social media advertisement tailored for influencers and content creators, designed to launch a new fashion line. The visual style must be fast-paced, visually rich with cinematic filters, and backed by a trendy, upbeat soundtrack, leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support for diverse imagery and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit various platforms, ultimately forming a compelling narrative that stands out on social media.
Curate a heartwarming 30-second personal storytelling video for hobbyists or individuals celebrating a milestone, transforming a collection of photographs into a memorable narrative. The visual presentation should evoke nostalgia with warm colors and gentle transitions, accompanied by a soft, inspiring voiceover created using HeyGen's Voiceover generation. Utilize diverse Templates & scenes to customize the video, allowing you to bring photos and illustrations to life, conveying genuine emotion.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI dynamic video generator empowers effortless content creation. Leverage our AI video generator to quickly produce high-quality, professional videos, transforming ideas into visual stories.
High-performing ad creation with AI video.
Quickly produce high-performing video ads with AI to boost your marketing campaigns and reach wider audiences.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips that drive engagement and expand your online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos with AI?
HeyGen empowers creators to produce high-quality, engaging videos using advanced AI-generated video technology. Leverage AI avatars, dynamic animations, and powerful video storytelling tools to bring your creative visions to life quickly.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video customization?
HeyGen provides a full stack creative suite with extensive video editing tools, enabling you to customize videos with ease. Choose from diverse video templates, add special effects, and apply branding controls to achieve your desired aesthetic and maintain creator control.
Can I transform text into compelling video content using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen's AI text to video generator allows you to transform scripts into compelling narratives with synchronized audio. Generate realistic voiceovers and lip sync to craft professional-quality dialogue and sound effects for your projects.
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for marketers?
HeyGen simplifies creating high-impact promotional videos for social media and advertising creative, allowing you to create video instantly. This robust AI video generator helps marketers save time and boost creativity, accelerating content production for campaigns.