Develop a 90-second explainer video targeting software developers, illustrating how an "AI video editing software" integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines for automated content generation. The visual style should be sleek and functional, utilizing animated flowcharts and code snippets, complemented by a precise, informative voiceover. Emphasize the "Text-to-video from script" capability to rapidly transform documentation into visual guides.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a 2-minute technical walkthrough video for product managers, demonstrating the versatility of an "AI video platform" as a "web-based tool" for prototyping and internal communication. The visual style should be clean and intuitive, focusing on screen recordings of the platform's interface, guided by a professional "AI avatar" presenting key features and workflows. Highlight how "Templates & scenes" simplify complex project setups.
Produce a 60-second promotional video aimed at technical content creators, showcasing the power of "text prompts" in generating dynamic video tutorials with "multi-language support". The visual and audio style should be energetic and highly illustrative, employing quick cuts between various language outputs and clear, synchronized "Subtitles/captions". Focus on demonstrating how efficient "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" allow for versatile content distribution across platforms.
Imagine a 45-second instructional video designed for advanced users and video production specialists, detailing how HeyGen's "video editing" capabilities allow for deep customization. The visual style should be sophisticated and demonstrate seamless integration of high-quality "Media library/stock support" with custom branding, accompanied by an authoritative, expert voiceover. Underscore the flexibility provided by diverse "Templates & scenes" for professional-grade output.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your text directly into the platform. Our AI video generator will instantly convert your script into dynamic video content, serving as the foundation for your customer video, leveraging sophisticated text-to-video capabilities.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of pre-built AI avatars to represent your brand or message. These digital presenters will deliver your script with natural expressions and movements, bringing your customer video to life.
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Refine your video by utilizing comprehensive branding controls to add elements like your logo and brand colors. This ensures your customer video aligns perfectly with your company's visual identity, providing creative control over the output.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your customer video by selecting your desired aspect ratio and exporting it in high quality. Our AI video platform automates this process, making your video ready for immediate use across various channels, enhancing video automation.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling video testimonials and success stories with AI, building trust and demonstrating the value of your offerings effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI video editing software?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video editing software, operating as a web-based tool. It empowers users to create professional videos efficiently by combining text-to-video from script capabilities with customizable AI avatars directly on its AI video platform.

Can HeyGen generate videos directly from text prompts?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful AI generative video tool that allows you to easily transform text prompts into engaging videos. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's sophisticated text-to-video engine will generate video content with realistic voiceover generation and digital avatars.

What creative control features does HeyGen offer for video projects?

HeyGen provides extensive creative control for your video editing needs, featuring a rich library of templates and scenes. You can customize branding controls with your logo and colors, integrate media from a robust library, and precisely manage aspect-ratio resizing and exports for diverse platforms.

Does HeyGen offer features for streamlined video automation and global reach?

Yes, HeyGen supports advanced video automation to streamline the creation of promotional videos and marketing videos. Its multi-language support, combined with automatic subtitles and captions, ensures your content reaches a global audience effortlessly.

