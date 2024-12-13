Imagine a 30-second, fast-paced video targeting online course sellers and coaches, demonstrating how effortlessly they can create engaging course promos. The visual style should be dynamic, featuring quick cuts of professional-looking course snippets, while an upbeat, inspiring voiceover highlights the power of an "AI course promo generator" to help them "create courses super-fast." The video will showcase HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, seamlessly transforming text into compelling visuals with diverse "AI avatars" that capture attention.

Generate Video