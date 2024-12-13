AI Community Update Generator: Boost Engagement Now

Create dynamic, updatable community announcements. Effortlessly transform scripts into engaging videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Create a 45-second video targeting community managers and online group administrators, showcasing how the AI community update generator simplifies communication. The visual style should be modern and clean, featuring quick demonstrations of the user-friendly interface with an upbeat, friendly AI voice guiding viewers. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to emphasize how effortlessly updates can be transformed into engaging video content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second video for small business owners and marketing professionals, illustrating the power of an AI marketing campaign generator. Employ fast-paced edits, vibrant graphics, and energetic background music, complemented by clear, concise narration. This video should prominently feature HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to demonstrate how quickly compelling marketing videos can be assembled and customized for various campaigns.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second explanatory video aimed at content creators and social media managers, detailing the comprehensive benefits of an AI Content tool. The visual style should be engaging and informative, incorporating screen-share segments that illustrate powerful copy generation capabilities, all delivered by a confident AI avatar voice. Showcase HeyGen's "AI avatars" feature as the face of effortless content production.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 40-second professional and informative video for non-profit organizations and community organizers, focusing on an AI Community Resource Directory Generator. The visual palette should be warm and inviting, using clear infographics and a gentle, reassuring voiceover to convey ease of use and the importance of Updatability. Utilize HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to illustrate how easily clear, consistent messaging can be achieved for crucial community resources.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Community Update Generator Works

Streamline your community communications. Easily create engaging video updates with AI, enhancing clarity and reach.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by choosing from HeyGen's customizable templates, providing a quick and efficient start for your community update video.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Update Script
Input your community update text directly into the script editor. Our powerful copy generation capabilities are powered by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature.
3
Step 3
Select Your Presenter
Select an engaging AI avatar to deliver your community message. Enhance your video further by incorporating visuals from the media library to generate images that captivate your audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Content
Finalize your video and use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to share your polished AI Content tool output seamlessly with your community.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Educational Community Content with AI

.

Improve engagement and retention for educational segments within community updates by transforming content into dynamic AI videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for creative marketing campaigns?

HeyGen transforms scripts into professional videos using AI avatars and Text to Speech, which is perfect for enhancing your marketing campaigns. Our customizable templates streamline the entire video generation process, making it efficient and impactful.

What content can HeyGen help me generate quickly and effectively?

HeyGen is a powerful AI Content tool that leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script to generate engaging content. You can swiftly produce various video formats, from short updates to more extensive marketing materials, all designed to capture attention.

Does HeyGen offer customizable options for brand consistency in videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors seamlessly into your generated videos. Its user-friendly interface ensures easy customization, delivering a professional and consistent brand message.

Can HeyGen support creating diverse long-form content for marketing strategies?

Yes, HeyGen acts as an AI marketing campaign generator, enabling you to produce a wide range of video content from concise updates to comprehensive long-form narratives. Its powerful copy generation capabilities ensure your marketing messages are always compelling and well-articulated.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo