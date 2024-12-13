AI Business Promo Generator: Create Stunning Video Ads Now

Generate captivating promotional videos that convert. Leverage our advanced AI avatars to deliver your message with impact, saving time and production costs.

Imagine a 30-second vibrant product video, tailor-made for small businesses looking to showcase their latest offerings with professional flair. This video should feature a clean, bright visual style complemented by an energetic, upbeat soundtrack and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover, immediately capturing viewer attention. Utilizing HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" allows entrepreneurs to quickly generate stunning "Product Videos" that resonate with their audience, transforming static concepts into engaging narratives effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
For the savvy performance marketer aiming to boost conversions, a dynamic 45-second "UGC Video Ad" is essential, employing a relatable and authentic visual style that feels native to social media feeds. The audio should be modern and engaging, featuring a friendly voice generated by an "AI avatar" that speaks directly to potential customers, without the need for human actors. This video leverages HeyGen's advanced "AI avatars" and "Voiceover generation" to produce high-impact, trust-building ad creatives that truly stand out in a crowded digital landscape, making complex campaigns simple and effective.
Prompt 2
Craft a sophisticated 60-second promotional video specifically for discerning business owners who demand unique and compelling "Ad Creatives" that reflect their brand's "custom styles". The visual aesthetic should be sleek, polished, and visually engaging, utilizing a professional voiceover combined with impactful, dramatic background music to convey authority and innovation. By leveraging HeyGen's robust "Media library/stock support", creators can easily integrate high-quality visuals and audio elements, ensuring every frame aligns perfectly with their vision and elevates their brand presence, turning complex creative ideas into stunning video reality.
Prompt 3
Develop a fast-paced 30-second "Marketing video" designed for busy marketing teams and content creators, highlighting quick solutions and efficiency. The video should boast a vibrant, modern visual style with "animated visuals" that quickly convey information, accompanied by crisp text-to-speech narration and a contemporary, energetic soundtrack. Implementing HeyGen's efficient "Subtitles/captions" feature ensures accessibility and engagement across various platforms, allowing marketing professionals to produce dynamic, high-quality content rapidly, keeping up with fast-evolving trends and audience demands.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Business Promo Generators Work

Effortlessly transform ideas into compelling Ad Creatives and Product Videos. Generate AI-powered marketing videos to boost your presence across social media with ease.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your text or script. Our AI business promo generator instantly turns your words into dynamic visuals, perfect for engaging Ad Creatives.
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your video by selecting an expressive AI avatar to present your message or choosing from a range of professionally designed templates.
Step 3
Add Professional Touches
Refine your video with high-quality voiceover generation, leveraging advanced text-to-speech capabilities to bring your script to life.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and easily export it in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing across all your social media platforms to showcase your Product Videos.

HeyGen is the ultimate AI business promo generator, transforming your ideas into compelling AI video ads and product videos. Empower Small Businesses to achieve lower production cost and More Conversions.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Build trust and credibility by transforming customer testimonials into impactful AI-generated videos, boosting your business's reputation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my Ad Creatives and Marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce high-quality Ad Creatives and engaging Marketing videos using advanced AI avatars, text-to-video from script capabilities, and a wide array of templates. This allows you to quickly generate dynamic content tailored for various campaigns and social media platforms, driving More Conversions and higher engagement.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and text-to-speech for Product Videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars that can be paired with natural-sounding text-to-speech voices to create compelling Product Videos. You can easily transform your script into professional-grade content, complete with voiceovers and animated visuals, ensuring your product stands out.

What kind of templates are available for generating UGC Video Ads?

HeyGen features a rich library of customizable templates specifically designed for various video needs, including effective UGC Video Ads. These pre-built scenes and styles streamline your production process, allowing you to quickly create impactful Ad Creatives with custom styles and branding controls.

Can small businesses utilize HeyGen for their promotional content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal AI business promo generator for Small Businesses seeking to produce high-quality promotional content efficiently. With intuitive editing tools, AI avatars, and lower production cost, HeyGen enables businesses to create polished videos without needing extensive video production experience or resources.

