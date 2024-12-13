Affiliate Video Generator: Create High-Converting Videos Fast

Effortlessly create stunning affiliate marketing videos using AI avatars to boost your passive income and automate your content creation.

Create a 90-second instructional video targeting small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing how HeyGen functions as a powerful text-to-video AI generator. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring clear demonstrations of converting scripts into video with AI avatars. The audio needs to be a clear, authoritative, yet friendly voiceover, emphasizing the ease of using Text-to-video from script for efficient content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second explainer video for content creators and online educators demonstrating the capabilities of an image to video AI generator. The video should have a dynamic and illustrative visual style, showing step-by-step how to utilize the platform's Media library/stock support and various Templates & scenes to transform static images into engaging visual content. A clear, energetic explanation should guide the viewer through the process, highlighting seamless integration.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute tutorial video aimed at tech enthusiasts and developers exploring new AI tools, detailing the advanced functionalities of an online AI video generator. The visual presentation should be detailed and tutorial-like, explicitly showing the interface and workflow. The audio should maintain a calm, precise, and informative tone, focusing on the sophisticated Voiceover generation capabilities and how to effectively utilize Subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility and reach.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 45-second engaging video for affiliate marketers and social media managers, highlighting HeyGen as an ideal affiliate video generator. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant, showcasing how various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports options can optimize content for different platforms using pre-built Templates & scenes. An upbeat and persuasive audio track should motivate viewers to leverage these tools for maximum impact across social media channels.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Affiliate Video Generator Works

Generate professional affiliate marketing videos quickly with AI. Transform your ideas into engaging content to boost your promotions effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing or pasting your affiliate marketing script. Our text-to-video AI generator will convert your text into compelling spoken narration automatically.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars and dynamic scene templates. This allows you to create engaging content, even for a faceless AI video generator approach.
3
Step 3
Refine and Brand
Utilize our comprehensive video editing tools to add your brand elements, background music, and adjust timings. Apply branding controls like logos and colors to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Video
With your content finalized, generate your high-quality AI video generator output. Export your finished video in various aspect ratios for easy sharing across social media and other platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Product Review & Demo Videos

.

Craft persuasive video reviews and product demonstrations using AI avatars to build trust and encourage affiliate purchases.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the HeyGen AI video generator transform text into compelling videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video AI generator technology, allowing you to simply input your script. Our platform automatically synthesizes an AI voice generator and an AI avatar to bring your content to life efficiently.

What types of AI avatars can I utilize with HeyGen for my video content?

HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and also supports custom avatar creation, ideal for a faceless AI video generator approach or personalized branding. You can create engaging videos without needing to appear on camera yourself.

Beyond initial generation, what video editing tools does HeyGen offer to refine my content?

HeyGen includes integrated video editing tools that allow you to customize templates, adjust branding controls, and add media from our stock library. This streamlines your automated content creation process effectively.

How does HeyGen assist in optimizing video output for various platforms and aspect ratios?

HeyGen ensures your videos are perfectly suited for any destination by offering versatile aspect-ratio resizing and export options. This makes it simple to generate short-form videos for social media or longer formats for other uses.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo