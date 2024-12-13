Create a 1-minute introductory video for aspiring aerospace students and aviation enthusiasts, explaining the fundamental basics of aviation engines and their various types. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring animated diagrams and schematics to illustrate complex concepts, complemented by an engaging yet clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to easily generate content from your prepared text, and ensure Subtitles/captions are enabled for accessibility.

Generate Video