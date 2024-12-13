Advertising Video Generator: Create Ads Fast with AI
Effortlessly produce professional advertising videos using our extensive templates & scenes, making you an expert AI video ad maker.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 45-second Product Video targeting e-commerce brands and product managers, demonstrating a new software feature. The visual approach should be clean and professional, featuring a friendly "AI avatar" presenting the key benefits, complemented by a clear and authoritative "Voiceover generation". The background music should be subtle and corporate, ensuring the focus remains on the product explanation.
Design an informative 60-second explainer video aimed at startups and content creators, detailing a complex service in an accessible manner. The visual style should combine animated graphics with concise on-screen text, creating an engaging educational experience. A friendly, explanatory voiceover should guide the viewer, further enhanced by accurate "Subtitles/captions" generated directly from the "Text-to-video from script" feature to ensure maximum comprehension.
Create a heartwarming 30-second video vignette, perfect for marketers looking to produce authentic testimonials videos or UGC ads. The visual style should be warm and genuine, featuring diverse individuals sharing positive experiences, potentially incorporating relevant stock footage from the "Media library/stock support" to enrich the storytelling. A soft, uplifting instrumental track should accompany the visuals, creating a trustworthy and relatable advertising video.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce high-performing video ads using AI, significantly boosting your campaign effectiveness.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating social media ads and short video clips that drive engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging video ads efficiently?
HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI video ad maker, allowing you to produce high-quality video ads quickly. Leverage AI avatars and voice clones generated from a script to create compelling narratives, enhancing your advertising video generator experience with speed and ease.
Does HeyGen offer creative flexibility for various video ad formats?
Yes, HeyGen provides extensive creative flexibility for your video ads. Utilize a wide range of ready-to-use templates and customize them with your branding, supporting various formats from short video ads to detailed Product Videos with essential aspect-ratio resizing and export options.
Can I personalize my advertising videos with unique branding elements?
Absolutely. HeyGen features robust automatic branding controls, allowing you to easily integrate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements. Our user-friendly drag-and-drop editor makes personalizing templates for your advertising videos simple and ensures brand consistency.
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of diverse video content like UGC ads or explainer videos?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of diverse video content, including compelling UGC ads and informative explainer videos. As an advanced AI video ad maker, it offers intuitive workflows and features that empower content creators and marketers to produce highly effective advertising videos efficiently.