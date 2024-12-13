An insightful 1-minute instructional video is needed for educators and counselors, illustrating HeyGen's utility as an adolescent support video maker. This content should adopt a warm and inviting visual style, characterized by a pastel color palette and gentle animations, complemented by a calm, reassuring voiceover. It will highlight the user-friendly interface and the ease of initiating projects by leveraging HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' to build empathetic and engaging materials quickly.

