Create a captivating 30-second promotional video targeted at small business owners, demonstrating how easily they can become an "active solutions video maker" without needing a "Free Video editor" by using HeyGen. The visual style should be bright and engaging, featuring dynamic cuts and on-screen text, complemented by an upbeat, encouraging audio track. Showcase the power of HeyGen's AI avatars to bring their marketing messages to life effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an insightful 45-second tutorial aimed at content creators and educators, illustrating the simplicity of recording and editing with HeyGen to make complex "multi-track audio/video editing" concepts accessible. This video should adopt a clear, step-by-step visual approach, combining screen recordings with concise on-screen annotations, supported by a friendly and informative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature.
Prompt 2
Produce an impactful 60-second corporate explainer for corporate trainers and e-learning developers, focusing on how HeyGen serves as an "AI-powered Authoring Tool" for efficient "eLearning Design". The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing clean graphics and smooth transitions, with a clear, authoritative audio tone. Demonstrate the quick transformation of scripts into professional videos using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 30-second social media ad for online coaches and marketers, highlighting how to create engaging content with HeyGen, incorporating dynamic "animation effects". The video needs a dynamic visual style, bold on-screen text, set to energetic background music. Emphasize the ease of adding HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and reach, showcasing how to "Annotate videos" for maximum impact on various platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Active Solutions Video Maker Works

Leverage an AI-powered authoring tool to effortlessly create engaging videos, record content, and produce professional-quality visual communication with ease and efficiency.

Step 1
Create Your Project Content
Begin by writing your script or selecting a template. Utilize the Text-to-video from script feature to convert your ideas into dynamic scenes, laying the foundation for your visual story.
Step 2
Choose Your Visual Elements
Populate your video with compelling visuals. Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to bring your narrative to life, ensuring a captivating presentation.
Step 3
Add Enhancements and Branding
Refine your video with professional audio. Utilize Voiceover generation for natural-sounding narration, adding an impactful layer to your message.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by customizing aspect-ratio resizing & exports to suit your platform. Download your finished video in popular formats like MP4 for seamless sharing.

HeyGen empowers active solutions video makers with AI, simplifying content creation for impactful eLearning design and diverse communication needs.

Produce Impactful Social Media Content

Generate captivating short videos in minutes to effectively communicate and promote your active solutions across social platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI-powered video maker?

HeyGen is an advanced AI-powered authoring tool that empowers users to create professional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video functionality. It provides an active solution for transforming scripts into engaging video content efficiently.

What kind of creative control does HeyGen offer for video authoring?

HeyGen provides robust features for creative video authoring, including text-to-video capabilities, voiceover generation, and custom branding controls. Users can leverage these tools to produce unique and professional video content.

Can HeyGen support the creation of content for eLearning Design?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent tool for eLearning design. Its features like automatic subtitles/captions, customizable templates, and easy scene management make it ideal for developing educational videos.

Which video formats can be exported from HeyGen, and can I adjust aspect ratios?

HeyGen supports various export options, allowing users to download their videos in widely compatible formats like MP4. You can also easily adjust aspect ratios to suit different platforms and viewing requirements.

