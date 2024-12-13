Create a captivating 30-second promotional video targeted at small business owners, demonstrating how easily they can become an "active solutions video maker" without needing a "Free Video editor" by using HeyGen. The visual style should be bright and engaging, featuring dynamic cuts and on-screen text, complemented by an upbeat, encouraging audio track. Showcase the power of HeyGen's AI avatars to bring their marketing messages to life effortlessly.

Generate Video