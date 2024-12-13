Account Onboarding Video Generator for Seamless Setup
Streamline your new user experience and reduce churn by generating professional onboarding videos using AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a concise 45-second instructional video targeting HR managers who need to rapidly create employee onboarding videos, utilizing polished templates & scenes for a professional visual style, complemented by clear text-to-video from script for straightforward delivery.
Develop a compelling 60-second clip for marketing teams aiming to customize videos for diverse segments, showcasing a modern, sleek visual aesthetic through diverse media library/stock support, and ensuring flexible distribution with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Produce a supportive 30-second onboarding video aimed at SaaS companies and customer success teams to help reduce churn, employing a warm, inviting visual and audio tone, enhanced with clear subtitles/captions for universal understanding and a consistent brand presence using an AI avatar.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Onboarding Engagement and Retention.
Improve new user and employee retention by delivering highly engaging and effective training videos.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Efficiently produce extensive onboarding courses and educational videos to reach a wider audience of new accounts and employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen make it easy to create engaging onboarding videos with AI?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into professional videos, allowing you to easily create engaging onboarding videos. With AI avatars, customizable video templates, and realistic voiceovers, HeyGen streamlines the entire video production process, acting as an intuitive AI video generator.
Can I customize onboarding videos using HeyGen without design or technical skills?
Absolutely! HeyGen is designed for users without design or tech skills, offering a user-friendly interface to customize videos. You can easily select from various video templates, integrate your branding, and personalize content to create unique employee onboarding videos.
What are the core creative capabilities of HeyGen as an AI video generator?
As a leading AI video generator, HeyGen empowers users to convert text-to-video using lifelike AI avatars and generate high-quality voiceovers. It also includes features like subtitles, media library support, and aspect-ratio resizing for comprehensive and engaging video creation.
Why should I use HeyGen for my company's employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of consistent and high-quality employee onboarding videos, which can reduce churn and improve employee engagement. Its intuitive platform enables anyone to be an onboarding video maker, ensuring a smooth and scalable onboarding experience for your team.