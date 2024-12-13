Account Onboarding Video Generator for Seamless Setup

Streamline your new user experience and reduce churn by generating professional onboarding videos using AI avatars.

Create a dynamic 30-second video designed for new product users, featuring a friendly AI avatar guiding them through initial steps with an energetic, upbeat soundtrack and clear voiceover generation, making the onboarding process engaging.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a concise 45-second instructional video targeting HR managers who need to rapidly create employee onboarding videos, utilizing polished templates & scenes for a professional visual style, complemented by clear text-to-video from script for straightforward delivery.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second clip for marketing teams aiming to customize videos for diverse segments, showcasing a modern, sleek visual aesthetic through diverse media library/stock support, and ensuring flexible distribution with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a supportive 30-second onboarding video aimed at SaaS companies and customer success teams to help reduce churn, employing a warm, inviting visual and audio tone, enhanced with clear subtitles/captions for universal understanding and a consistent brand presence using an AI avatar.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How account onboarding video generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging onboarding videos for new accounts and employees, transforming text into professional visuals without design or tech skills.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional video templates, then easily convert your onboarding script into engaging scenes using our advanced text-to-video feature.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars
Enhance your message by selecting an AI avatar to present your content. Our AI automatically generates realistic lip-sync and expressions for a dynamic delivery.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your brand's identity by applying custom colors, fonts, and your logo using the comprehensive branding controls. This ensures consistency and a professional look for your onboarding videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once finalized, export your high-quality onboarding video using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. It will be ready for immediate sharing with your new accounts or employees.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Inspiring Welcome and Culture Videos

.

Develop motivational and engaging videos to introduce company culture and inspire new employees or users from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make it easy to create engaging onboarding videos with AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into professional videos, allowing you to easily create engaging onboarding videos. With AI avatars, customizable video templates, and realistic voiceovers, HeyGen streamlines the entire video production process, acting as an intuitive AI video generator.

Can I customize onboarding videos using HeyGen without design or technical skills?

Absolutely! HeyGen is designed for users without design or tech skills, offering a user-friendly interface to customize videos. You can easily select from various video templates, integrate your branding, and personalize content to create unique employee onboarding videos.

What are the core creative capabilities of HeyGen as an AI video generator?

As a leading AI video generator, HeyGen empowers users to convert text-to-video using lifelike AI avatars and generate high-quality voiceovers. It also includes features like subtitles, media library support, and aspect-ratio resizing for comprehensive and engaging video creation.

Why should I use HeyGen for my company's employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of consistent and high-quality employee onboarding videos, which can reduce churn and improve employee engagement. Its intuitive platform enables anyone to be an onboarding video maker, ensuring a smooth and scalable onboarding experience for your team.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo