Create a 1-minute technical explainer video targeted at corporate compliance officers and legal teams, detailing the importance of adhering to WCAG guidelines for digital content. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing on-screen graphics to emphasize statistics and legal requirements, complemented by an authoritative yet clear voiceover. Highlight how HeyGen's robust "Subtitles/captions" feature simplifies the process of achieving "video accessibility" and "legal compliance" for accommodations info video production.

