456/2000 characters

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second narrative aimed at marketing professionals seeking innovative solutions for branding and advertisement. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, offering a seamless way to produce engaging business videos. The visual style will be sleek and professional, with a focus on the versatility of our video templates. The audio will feature a confident and persuasive tone, emphasizing the creative potential of AI-generated content.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video targets tech-savvy entrepreneurs eager to streamline their content creation process. Highlight the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI video editor, showcasing how it simplifies video production with features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports. The visual style will be modern and minimalist, with a focus on efficiency and innovation. The audio will be crisp and clear, underscoring the technical sophistication of our video creation service.
Prompt 3
Engage social media influencers with a 45-second video that demonstrates the creative possibilities of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. The narrative will focus on how influencers can effortlessly create captivating content for their channels using our media library and stock support. The visual style will be trendy and vibrant, with energetic music that complements the fast-paced world of social media. Highlight the ease of adding subtitles and captions to enhance accessibility and reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Accelerator Promo Video Maker Works

Create stunning promo videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start your promo video by selecting from a range of AI avatars that can bring your script to life. These avatars add a personal touch to your animated promo video, making it engaging and relatable.
2
Step 2
Choose Video Templates
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates that suit your business needs. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a polished and cohesive look.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using our branding controls. This step ensures that your video aligns with your brand identity, enhancing recognition across social media channels.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for seamless sharing on various social media platforms. This feature ensures your video looks great wherever it's viewed.

HeyGen revolutionizes the way businesses create promotional videos with its AI-powered video creation service, offering a seamless drag-and-drop interface and a variety of video templates to enhance branding and advertisement efforts.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your business achievements and customer testimonials through compelling AI-generated content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a variety of video templates, making it easy to create engaging promo videos. With AI-generated content and branding controls, you can efficiently produce videos that align with your brand's identity.

What features does HeyGen provide for animated promo videos?

HeyGen's video creation service includes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create dynamic animated promo videos. The platform also supports voiceover generation and subtitles, enhancing the video's accessibility and engagement.

Can HeyGen assist with business video branding?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, to ensure your business videos reflect your brand's unique identity. This feature is ideal for branding and advertisement purposes.

What technical advantages does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?

HeyGen's AI video editor provides advanced features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are optimized for various social media channels. The media library and stock support further enhance the creative process.

