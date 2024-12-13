accelerator pitch video generator: Create Winning Pitches with AI

Leverage our AI pitch video generator to create professional investor presentations and secure funding faster with custom branding.

Create a dynamic 60-second accelerator pitch video for an innovative tech startup, targeting early-stage investors and program judges. The visual style should be modern and clean, featuring engaging graphics and a professional, confident voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, emphasizing the product's unique selling proposition as an accelerator pitch video generator.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second investor presentation video aimed at securing pre-seed fundraising from venture capitalists. This video should adopt a sleek, corporate visual aesthetic with subtle motion graphics and an authoritative tone, highlighting how the AI-powered platform simplifies complex data, effectively leveraging HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' for a polished look.
Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 30-second social media elevator pitch video designed for prospective customers on LinkedIn, introducing a new service. The video's style needs to be energetic and approachable, incorporating upbeat background music and clear on-screen text via HeyGen's subtitles/captions to quickly convey the core value of this pitch video maker.
Prompt 3
Design a compelling 75-second pitch video for existing stakeholders and potential strategic partners, offering an update on recent growth and future vision. Employ a polished, brand-aligned visual style with custom branding elements and a confident narrative, utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enhance the overall professional quality of this crucial pitch video.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Accelerator Pitch Video Generator Works

Quickly craft compelling pitch videos to impress investors and secure funding with our AI-powered platform and professional tools.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Pitch Script
Begin by pasting your concise pitch script into the platform. Our AI will automatically convert your text into engaging video content, forming the foundation of your compelling accelerator pitch video.
2
Step 2
Select a Professional Template
Choose from a range of professional templates and scenes specifically designed for investor presentations. These expertly crafted layouts provide a visually appealing structure for your key messages.
3
Step 3
Add Your AI Presenter
Personalize your video by adding an AI avatar to present your pitch. You can also incorporate your custom branding, including logos and brand colors, to maintain consistency and professionalism.
4
Step 4
Generate and Refine
Utilize advanced voiceover generation to add dynamic narration to your pitch. Review your video, make any final adjustments, then generate your high-quality accelerator pitch video, ready for investors and fundraising.

HeyGen's AI pitch video generator empowers startups to craft compelling investor presentations for fundraising, quickly producing professional videos with AI.

Accelerate Pitch Promotion with AI Ads

Develop impactful video ads rapidly to amplify your startup's message and reach key investors and partners effectively before or after your pitch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI pitch videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI pitch video generator, leveraging an AI-powered platform to transform your script into professional pitch videos. With features like text-to-video from script and customizable AI avatars, HeyGen streamlines the entire video creation process.

Can HeyGen help create professional investor presentations with custom branding?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a suite of professional templates and robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your investor presentations. This ensures your pitch videos, much like a professional pitch deck, maintain a consistent and memorable look.

What features make HeyGen an effective startup pitch video maker?

HeyGen is an effective startup pitch video maker thanks to its user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and extensive templates & scenes. It also offers advanced editing tools and voiceover generation, enabling startups to produce high-quality pitch videos quickly and efficiently.

How can HeyGen assist in sharing pitch videos across various social media platforms?

HeyGen supports versatile output options, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making your pitch videos ready for various platforms. This ensures your professional pitch videos are optimized for sharing on social media channels like LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook to reach a wider audience.

