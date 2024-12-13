Academic Orientation Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos

Quickly create engaging student onboarding content from script to video using our powerful text-to-video feature.

Craft an engaging 30-second academic orientation video for incoming college freshmen, guiding them through campus essentials. The visual style should be upbeat and modern with dynamic text overlays, complemented by a clear, enthusiastic voiceover, making use of HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to welcome new students effectively.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second educational video for university faculty introducing new course registration procedures. Aim for a clean, informative visual style with smooth transitions and subtle background music, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Subtitles/captions to ensure clarity and accessibility in these critical training videos.
Prompt 2
Produce a compelling 60-second video showcasing the ease of student onboarding for high school students preparing for college applications. The visual and audio style should be encouraging and engaging, featuring colorful graphics and a friendly AI avatar, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes and extensive Media library/stock support to simplify the video creation process.
Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 15-second promo for campus event organizers advertising an academic workshop, using an online video maker to reach a wide audience. The video should be quick-paced, visually stimulating with animated text, and backed by catchy music, demonstrating how users can customize and publish quickly with HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and professional Voiceover generation for impactful educational videos.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How academic orientation video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging academic orientation videos for students with AI, transforming complex information into clear, compelling visual content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting a suitable video template or inputting your script directly to begin your video creation journey for student onboarding.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your academic content, bringing your AI video to life with a professional touch.
3
Step 3
Customize Voice and Visuals
Enhance your video by generating voice-over from your text, adding background music, and incorporating relevant media from the library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your educational videos by reviewing and then exporting them in various aspect ratios, ready for your students to watch.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines creating academic orientation videos, making it an ideal AI educational video maker. Craft engaging educational videos effortlessly for student onboarding.

Clarify Complex Concepts

.

Simplify intricate academic information in orientation videos, ensuring clear understanding and improving the overall educational experience for students.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my academic orientation video creation?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging academic orientation videos with AI avatars and a wide selection of video templates. You can easily customize scenes, add voice-overs, and generate high-quality educational videos that capture student attention.

What makes HeyGen an ideal AI educational video maker for students and educators?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating educational videos through its intuitive online video maker, allowing you to transform text scripts into professional videos. With AI avatars and advanced voice-over generation, HeyGen makes video creation accessible for students and educators alike.

Can I customize my educational videos with HeyGen to match my institution's branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a comprehensive video editor, providing robust branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors into educational videos. You can also add professional subtitles and utilize the media library to enhance your video creation, ensuring a polished final product.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of high-quality training and student onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful training videos and student onboarding content using realistic AI avatars and sophisticated voice-over generation. You can also easily add multilingual subtitles to ensure your educational videos are clear and accessible for all viewers.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo