Create a concise 1-minute explainer video for college freshmen navigating their first academic advising session, demonstrating key steps and expectations. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar as the advisor, using bright, welcoming visuals and a clear, encouraging voiceover to guide students through the process of choosing courses. The use of HeyGen's AI avatars will bring a relatable and professional touch to this crucial introductory academic advising video.

Generate Video