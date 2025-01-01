Ownership and Usage

The HeyGen Brand Assets are valuable intellectual property owned exclusively by HeyGen. By using or referencing any HeyGen Brand Asset, you agree to:



Follow these Guidelines and the HeyGen Terms of Service.

Acknowledge that HeyGen is the sole owner of all Brand Assets.

Avoid challenging or interfering with HeyGen’s rights.

Ensure that all goodwill generated from use of HeyGen Brand Assets benefits HeyGen.



HeyGen reserves the right to review your use of its Brand Assets at any time and may revoke or modify permissions at its discretion.

If you have a separate written agreement with HeyGen — such as a partnership or affiliate agreement — those terms take precedence over these Guidelines in the event of any conflict.