Linee guida del brand HeyGen
Questa pagina illustra come utilizzare correttamente gli asset del brand HeyGen, i marchi registrati e i materiali protetti da copyright. È pensata per partner, media e chiunque crei contenuti che includano o facciano riferimento a HeyGen. Seguire queste linee guida aiuta a garantire che il nostro brand sia rappresentato in modo accurato e coerente in tutti i materiali di terze parti.
Logo completo HeyGen
Il logo completo HeyGen è la versione principale e dovrebbe essere utilizzato nella maggior parte delle situazioni. Usa la versione verticale solo quando lo spazio è limitato o il layout richiede un formato più compatto—ad esempio in spazi stretti, post sui social o display digitali—dove il logo completo deve comunque rimanere chiaramente visibile.
Logo secondario HeyGen
HeyGen è nata da un’idea semplice: rendere la creazione di video senza sforzo. Oggi stiamo trasformando il modo di raccontare storie con l’IA, permettendo a chiunque di creare video di alta qualità senza limiti.
HeyGen Tertiary Logo
HeyGen Symbol
Partnerships
When displaying the HeyGen logo alongside a partner’s, both should appear visually balanced and equal in size. Maintain consistent spacing between the two — roughly equivalent to the width of one HeyGen icon. The HeyGen logo should always appear on the left, with the partner or sponsor logo on the right. Both logos must be horizontally centered within the layout. Whenever possible, use a shared color treatment for both logos to create visual harmony. If a partner’s logo must remain in its original colors, use the white HeyGen logo on a background drawn from the partner’s palette to preserve contrast and cohesion.
HeyGen Trademark Guidelines
These Trademark Guidelines (“Guidelines”) are designed to help partners, licensees, media, and other authorized third parties (“you”) correctly use HeyGen’s brand assets — including our logos, trademarks, service marks, product names, and any other designations that identify HeyGen’s products or services (“HeyGen Brand Assets”).
You may use HeyGen Brand Assets only in accordance with these Guidelines and the HeyGen Style Guide. Any use outside these terms is not permitted. HeyGen reserves the right to update or modify these Guidelines at any time.
Ownership and Usage
The HeyGen Brand Assets are valuable intellectual property owned exclusively by HeyGen. By using or referencing any HeyGen Brand Asset, you agree to:
- Follow these Guidelines and the HeyGen Terms of Service.
- Acknowledge that HeyGen is the sole owner of all Brand Assets.
- Avoid challenging or interfering with HeyGen’s rights.
- Ensure that all goodwill generated from use of HeyGen Brand Assets benefits HeyGen.
HeyGen reserves the right to review your use of its Brand Assets at any time and may revoke or modify permissions at its discretion.
If you have a separate written agreement with HeyGen — such as a partnership or affiliate agreement — those terms take precedence over these Guidelines in the event of any conflict.
HeyGen Brand Assets Include:
- The HeyGen wordmark
- The HeyGen logo (horizontal and vertical versions)
- The HeyGen icon
- HeyGen product names, slogans, and taglines
All trademarks, logos, and related brand identifiers are property of HeyGen Inc. and may be registered in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Do’s and Don’ts
Do:
- Use only the most current, approved versions of HeyGen Brand Assets found in the HeyGen Style Guide.
- Display the HeyGen logo with proper spacing and proportions.
- Clearly indicate your relationship with HeyGen when referencing our brand.
Don't:
- Alter HeyGen Brand Assets in any way (e.g., change colors, distort proportions, crop, or add effects).
- Combine HeyGen Brand Assets with your own logo or branding — they must always appear separate and distinct.
- Use HeyGen’s trademarks or logos as part of your own name, product, service, or domain.
- Imitate the look, feel, or design of HeyGen’s website, interface, or marketing materials.
- Use any HeyGen Brand Asset in a way that suggests sponsorship, endorsement, or partnership without written permission.
- Use HeyGen’s trademarks as nouns or verbs. Always pair them with a generic descriptor (e.g., “HeyGen® AI video platform”).
Questions
If you’re unsure about how to use HeyGen’s Brand Assets, or if you need approval for a specific use case, contact [email protected].
