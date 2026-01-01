HeyGen x Gamma
Creating a training video used to be a two-step process. Build a deck, then turn it into a video. HeyGen and Gamma removed the first step entirely.
Gamma builds the deck, HeyGen narrates it
This isn't a two-tool workflow. Gamma's presentation AI is built directly into HeyGen. Describe what you need or drop in a document and the whole pipeline runs inside HeyGen's editor.
“Supports .ppt, .pptx, and .pdf. Max 50MB, up to 50 slides.”
Open HeyGen and create a new video
Log in at heygen.com and click Create Video. Look for Presentation Video — the Gamma-powered flow.
Enter your prompt or upload a file
Type a plain-language description, or upload an existing .ppt, .pptx, or .pdf (max 50MB, up to 50 slides). Gamma generates a polished presentation automatically.
Configure your video settings
Set slide count, text density, tone, target audience, output language, and whether AI should generate scripts per slide.
Choose your avatar and generate
Select from HeyGen's full avatar library or use your own digital twin. Pick a voice and language, then click Generate.
Every variable, your choice
You're not handing the wheel to AI and hoping for the best. Every meaningful production decision stays with you.
Length of presentation
Set how many slides the presentation should contain — short overviews or comprehensive deep-dives.
Text on screen
Set the delivery register for the narration, and choose whether AI writes the script per slide or you supply your own.
Target language
Generate your presentation video in any of HeyGen's 175+ supported languages. Slides and narration are both localized.
Tone, delivery and output
Control how much text appears per slide, from dense reference content to clean minimal visuals.
Generate images or upload
Specify who the video is for and the content adapts accordingly.
Locale, slides and voice
AI can create visuals for each slide, or preserve the imagery from your uploaded document.
What you can build
Whether you're a marketer, educator, or enterprise team, HeyGen and Gamma unlock a new way to communicate at scale.
Knowledge transfer and training
Turn any document, SOP, or outline into a reusable, avatar-narrated training video from a single prompt.
Sales pitches and demos
Describe your product pitch in plain language. Get a fully produced presentation-style video your reps can send to prospects.
Multilingual content
Generate a presentation video in one language, then produce versions for every market — slides and narration both localized.
Onboarding and internal comms
HR teams can go from a policy doc to a finished video in minutes. No PowerPoint, no recording session.
Marketing and announcements
Turn a product brief into a polished presentation video, ready for LinkedIn, internal comms, or your next launch.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.