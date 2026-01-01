HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Gamma

Creating a training video used to be a two-step process. Build a deck, then turn it into a video. HeyGen and Gamma removed the first step entirely.

Create a presentation video
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Apollo
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
FlowShare
Gamma
Gong
Granola
Hexus
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
Repurpose.io
ServiceNow
Slack
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Apollo
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
FlowShare
Gamma
Gong
Granola
Hexus
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
Repurpose.io
ServiceNow
Slack
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Gamma builds the deck, HeyGen narrates it

This isn't a two-tool workflow. Gamma's presentation AI is built directly into HeyGen. Describe what you need or drop in a document and the whole pipeline runs inside HeyGen's editor.

Supports .ppt, .pptx, and .pdf. Max 50MB, up to 50 slides.

1

Open HeyGen and create a new video

Log in at heygen.com and click Create Video. Look for Presentation Video — the Gamma-powered flow.

2

Enter your prompt or upload a file

Type a plain-language description, or upload an existing .ppt, .pptx, or .pdf (max 50MB, up to 50 slides). Gamma generates a polished presentation automatically.

3

Configure your video settings

Set slide count, text density, tone, target audience, output language, and whether AI should generate scripts per slide.

4

Choose your avatar and generate

Select from HeyGen's full avatar library or use your own digital twin. Pick a voice and language, then click Generate.

Variables

Every variable, your choice

You're not handing the wheel to AI and hoping for the best. Every meaningful production decision stays with you.

Slides

Length of presentation

Set how many slides the presentation should contain — short overviews or comprehensive deep-dives.

Voice

Text on screen

Set the delivery register for the narration, and choose whether AI writes the script per slide or you supply your own.

Language

Target language

Generate your presentation video in any of HeyGen's 175+ supported languages. Slides and narration are both localized.

Layout

Tone, delivery and output

Control how much text appears per slide, from dense reference content to clean minimal visuals.

Audience

Generate images or upload

Specify who the video is for and the content adapts accordingly.

Visuals

Locale, slides and voice

AI can create visuals for each slide, or preserve the imagery from your uploaded document.

Use cases

What you can build

Whether you're a marketer, educator, or enterprise team, HeyGen and Gamma unlock a new way to communicate at scale.

Knowledge transfer and training

Knowledge transfer and training

Turn any document, SOP, or outline into a reusable, avatar-narrated training video from a single prompt.

Sales pitches and demos

Sales pitches and demos

Describe your product pitch in plain language. Get a fully produced presentation-style video your reps can send to prospects.

Multilingual content

Multilingual content

Generate a presentation video in one language, then produce versions for every market — slides and narration both localized.

Onboarding and internal comms

Onboarding and internal comms

HR teams can go from a policy doc to a finished video in minutes. No PowerPoint, no recording session.

Marketing and announcements

Marketing and announcements

Turn a product brief into a polished presentation video, ready for LinkedIn, internal comms, or your next launch.

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