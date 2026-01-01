You're not handing the wheel to AI and hoping for the best. Every meaningful production decision stays with you.

Slides Length of presentation Set how many slides the presentation should contain — short overviews or comprehensive deep-dives.

Voice Text on screen Set the delivery register for the narration, and choose whether AI writes the script per slide or you supply your own.

Language Target language Generate your presentation video in any of HeyGen's 175+ supported languages. Slides and narration are both localized.

Layout Tone, delivery and output Control how much text appears per slide, from dense reference content to clean minimal visuals.

Audience Generate images or upload Specify who the video is for and the content adapts accordingly.