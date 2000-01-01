Create the video your startup needs in minutes, not months
Turn your updates into videos people actually watch. With your digital twin, you can quickly ship enterprise-quality founder video announcements, product explainers, social posts, and training. No studio. No reshoots.
Scale yourself without slowing down
HeyGen empowers startup founders to do more with less, creating high-volume, high-quality, and scalable video content without draining their limited budget or time. Focus your resources on product development and growth instead.
The scrappy advantage
Traditional video production is expensive and time-consuming. HeyGen eliminates these barriers.
Be present everywhere
Scale your face and voice with a digital twin and voice clone. Show up for customers, investors, and your team on every channel from day one.
Move at startup speed
Create founder video announcements, explainers, social clips, and training in minutes with a script or prompt. No studio or crew needed.
Always on brand
Lock fonts, colors, logos, and lower thirds with Brand Kit so every video looks consistent from day one.
Your founder-led video strategy, powered by HeyGen
Every update deserves a video. Now it takes minutes, not months.
Founder announcements
Launch features, share milestones, or rally the team with a CEO video message. Record once with your digital twin, then ship communication videos in minutes.
Product explainers
Turn complex features into simple, watchable demos. Swap screenshots or edit the script and regenerate anytime so your product demo video examples always match the latest build.
Social videos
Publish short clips that build reach and trust. Batch a month of posts with auto-captions and one-click sizes for Product Hunt, LinkedIn, X, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
Less production, more communication, faster growth. These are real results from our customers
Key capabilities founders love
Digital twin
Create a lifelike version of yourself that appears in your videos with natural movement and expression. Perfect for an announcement, intro, and startup explainer video.
Voice cloning
Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain tone and energy consistency across all videos.
Easy updates
Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no waiting. Documents, tours, and training stay current so you always have the best product demo videos.
Templates and ratios
Start with proven layouts for launch notes, investor update videos, feature explainers, and social clips. Export in vertical, square, or landscape with one click.
Auto-captions and subtitles
Improve comprehension and accessibility across channels, meetings, and geographies.
Brand kit
Upload your logo, colors, fonts, lower thirds, and intro/outro slates. Lock consistency across your entire video library.
From idea to video instantly
Turn your founder voice into watchable, on-brand videos without a studio or reshoots.
Record once
Create your digital twin and voice clone in a simple guided flow. Capture your presence once, then be everywhere when it counts.
Script (or prompt) it
Write a prompt, paste your draft, or use the script assistant to tighten the message. Keep it crisp, human, and ready to delight viewers.
Brand and generate
Apply your Brand Kit, add screens or assets, choose the aspect ratio, and click generate. Studio-quality results in minutes.
Publish and update
Download, embed, or push to your channels in 4k quality. Edit a line later, regenerate, and keep every video current as your product ships.
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HeyGen for Founders?
HeyGen for Founders helps startup leaders create studio-quality founder, product, and team videos in minutes using AI-powered video generation.
How can founders use HeyGen to create the best product demo videos and product explainer videos?
Founders can turn feature overviews, investor update videos, or user guides into engaging demo and explainer videos using a script or simple prompt.
What types of startup videos work best with HeyGen?
HeyGen is ideal for founder videos, product explainer videos, investor update videos, and product launch videos that keep startups visible and consistent.
Is HeyGen suitable for early-stage startups with small budgets?
Yes. HeyGen replaces costly production teams with scalable AI video tools, helping startups communicate effectively while saving time and money.
How does HeyGen protect founder likeness and data?
HeyGen meets SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA standards to ensure every digital twin and video remains private, secure, and compliant.
How can startups use HeyGen to make investor update videos?
Startups can turn regular investor reports into engaging video updates in minutes. With HeyGen, founders can record once and automatically generate polished investor-ready videos that communicate milestones, metrics, and goals clearly.
What makes HeyGen different from other startup video makers?
HeyGen uses AI to create realistic digital twins and branded templates so founders can produce startup explainer videos, product demos, and CEO video messages that match their brand identity without relying on a production crew.
Can HeyGen help with product launch videos and demos?
Yes. Founders can use HeyGen to instantly create product launch videos or product demo video examples by uploading assets, adding a script, and generating AI-powered videos that stay perfectly on brand across every channel.