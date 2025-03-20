Turn newsletters and community updates into engaging videos

People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.

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Benefits and value

Visually appealing updates your audience will genuinely watch

Save time by creating updates in minutes

Crafting a traditional newsletter can be time-consuming. Producing a video newsletter doesn’t have to be. HeyGen helps you create videos from scratch. Simply add a script and convert your written content into professional videos featuring AI-powered avatars. No filming or editing required.


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Boost engagement by converting text into video

Text-based updates and long emails often go unnoticed, but video grabs attention. With HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature, you can transform plain text-based documents into visually engaging video updates, helping your audience stay informed and entertained.



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Personalize and scale updates effortlessly

Whether you’re speaking to global enterprises, niche communities, or your social media followers, HeyGen helps you tailor video updates for different audiences. You can localize instantly in multiple languages, ensuring you connect with more people, more effectively.


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How to create newsletters and community updates with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Start creating professional-quality video newsletters and community updates in minutes—no video production team or editing skills required.


  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar
  1. Customize your video
  1. Translate and localize for global teams
  1. Submit your video

FAQ

What is HeyGen and how can it help with newsletter and community updates?

HeyGen are an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programmes quickly and efficiently.

Why should I create AI-powered videos instead of traditional emails?

Traditional newsletters and company updates often get overlooked or ignored, while video content is proven to capture attention and increase engagement. HeyGen makes it easy to turn static emails into dynamic videos that audiences are more likely to watch, remember, and act on.

What kinds of video updates can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen is perfect for creating a variety of newsletter and community update videos, including:

  • Company announcements – leadership updates, quarterly reviews, employee spotlights
  • Content roundups – summarizing blog posts, industry reports, or social media highlights
  • Industry news & trends – breaking down market insights and emerging trends for your audience
  • Community updates – engaging members with upcoming events, milestones, or exclusive content

How quickly can I create a video newsletter with HeyGen’s AI?

With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality video newsletter in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customise your visuals—without the need for filming, voiceovers, or post-production.

Is it possible to preserve my brand’s identity in these videos?

Yes! HeyGen allows you to customise videos with your brand’s colours, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring every update aligns with your company’s identity and messaging.

Can I tailor AI videos for different audiences or segments?

Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to tailor video content for different regions, teams, or audience segments. You can quickly adjust messaging, swap out visuals, and create multiple versions of the same update to ensure relevance.

Which platforms support sharing AI video newsletters and updates?

HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and shared via:

  • Email newsletters (embed or link directly)
  • Social media platforms (LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)
  • Community platforms (Slack, Discord, private forums)
  • Internal communication channels (company intranet, HR portals, team updates)

Does HeyGen support multilingual video newsletters?

Yes. HeyGen’s AI translation and lip-sync features help you reach a global audience with minimal extra effort.

How does using an AI video generator save money and time?

HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive filming, editing, and voiceover work, enabling businesses and creators to produce professional-quality video updates at a fraction of the cost and time.

How do I refresh my video newsletters with new content?

Updating video content with HeyGen is simple—just edit the script, update visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no complex edits, just fresh updates whenever you need them.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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