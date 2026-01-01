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Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone use cloud-based technology to help all learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. To localise ads, Rosetta Stone have used HeyGen's AI video translation technology to translate ad creatives into Spanish, French, German, and Italian.



With HeyGen, they were able to cost-effectively expand paid advertising into additional markets and achieve higher engagement and conversion rates:

