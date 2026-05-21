Seedance 2.0 AI Video Generator by ByteDance
ByteDance's most advanced video model, now on HeyGen. Turn text and images into smooth, multi-shot clips with realistic motion. Start generating in seconds, free of charge.
- High-fidelity motion
- Multi-shot continuity
- Bespoke prompts
What you can create with Seedance 2.0
Seedance 2.0 are an AI video model built for creators and teams. Turn text and images into cinematic clips, direct every shot, and deliver production-ready video without leaving HeyGen.
Cinematic Avatar Scenes
Use your AI digital twin in fully directed scenes with bespoke locations, wardrobe, lighting, gestures, and camera movement. Seedance 2.0 keeps your likeness on-model across every cut, so each AI avatar video feels like the same person on the same day of shooting.
AI-generated B-roll
Create cinematic cutaways, product visuals, social clips, transitions, and motion scenes from a simple written prompt. Seedance 2.0 works as an AI b-roll generator, turning text into ready-to-cut footage with no stock library required.
Stack shots into sequences and keep character, wardrobe and environment continuous across every cut.
Endless Creative Styles
Go from text to video in any style you can describe. Create product demos, founder videos, surreal visuals, lifestyle shots, educational explainers, and cinematic adverts from the same model, all in HeyGen.
Style locks travel with the character, with the same lighting, the same outfit, the same feel, even when the camera and environment change.
Director-level Prompting
Control the subject, scene, camera, lighting, movement, mood, and pacing in one prompt. Seedance 2.0 understands camera language, so a slow dolly, Dutch angle, or macro pull-back lands exactly as you describe it.
Captions are added automatically and resize correctly for vertical, square and horizontal cuts.
How creators and brands use Seedance 2.0
From founder messages and product launches to explainer videos and short-form social, Seedance 2.0 fits the way modern teams deliver video. Generate cinematic AI video for any channel, format, or audience, all in one workflow inside HeyGen.
Social-first Creative Clips
Generate short-form videos designed for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Create hooks, transitions, visual metaphors, avatar scenes, and branded social media video without needing a full editing team.
Founder & brand videos
Turn announcements, product updates, thought leadership, and founder messages into cinematic founder videos using your AI digital twin. Add motion, environments, and B-roll that make every message feel high quality.
Educational & Explainer Videos
Make complex ideas easier to understand with visual examples, animated concepts, lifestyle scenes, and supporting B-roll. Quite effective for courses, AI explainer videos, onboarding, training, and educational video content.
Product Launch Content
Create scroll-stopping product launch videos with cinematic product shots, feature demos, abstract visuals, and polished transitions. Designed for social posts, landing pages, ads, and product demo video campaigns.
Teams deliver more quickly with Seedance 2.0
Hear from creators and brands who use Seedance 2.0 to scale storytelling and deliver campaigns in hours.
Frequently asked questions
What is Seedance 2.0?
Seedance 2.0 is a cinematic AI video model from ByteDance that turns text and images into realistic, motion-rich video clips. It handles camera direction, character consistency, and complex scenes in a single generation. On HeyGen, you can use Seedance 2.0 alongside your AI digital twin and other models in one workflow.
What can I create with Seedance 2?
Seedance 2 generates cinematic, on-brand video from text prompts, reference imagery and storyboards. Use it for adverts, trailers, explainers, social cuts and full-length scenes with consistent characters and camera direction.
Is Seedance 2.0 free to try out?
Yes. You can try Seedance 2.0 free on HeyGen with credits included in every account, no credit card required to start. Once you have tested it, paid plans unlock higher resolutions, longer clips, and more generations per month.
How do I use Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen?
Sign in to HeyGen, open the video editor, and select Seedance 2.0 from the model picker. Type a prompt or drop in a reference image, set your shot direction, and generate. You can chain Seedance 2.0 clips with your AI avatar, B-roll, voice, and music in the same project.
Does Seedance 2 support multiple aspect ratios?
Generate 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5 from the same prompt. Cuts come back ready for YouTube, TikTok, Reels, Shorts and paid social — no re-cropping.
Is the output safe for commercial use?
Videos generated with Seedance 2.0 on HeyGen can be used for commercial work, including ads, social posts, product launches, and client deliverables, under your HeyGen plan's commercial licence. Free plan output has watermarks. Paid plans remove them and grant full commercial rights.
Can Seedance 2.0 generate lip sync, voice and music?
Yes. Seedance 2.0 supports synced lip movement, ambient sound, and on-brand music in the same generation, which means you don't need a separate voiceover or audio pass. On HeyGen, you can swap in your own AI voice clone or upload bespoke audio if you want full control.
How does Seedance 2.0 compare with Sora, Veo, and Kling?
Seedance 2.0 holds its own against OpenAI's Sora, Google Veo, and Kling on visual quality and motion realism, and it leads on character consistency across cuts and native audio in the same pass. The bigger advantage with HeyGen is workflow. You get Seedance 2.0 plus avatars, voice, captions, and editing in one place, instead of stitching outputs across tools.
Whatever you want to create, you can create it now
Start creating with Seedance 2 and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No set-up, no shoots — just open a tab and get going.