HeyGen Meet-ups

Welcome to the heart of the HeyGen Geniverse. Community meetups are hosted by community members to explore the magic of HeyGen together.

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Upcoming events

Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, there's something for everyone. Do not miss the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community.

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Why should you join a community meet-up?

Local connections

Local connections

Meet fellow HeyGen users in your city and start building your network.

Live demos and workshops

Live demos and workshops

Learn how others are using HeyGen and creating striking avatars and innovative use cases.

Inspiration and collaboration

Inspiration and collaboration

Discover new ideas and potential collaborations with other creative professionals.

Upcoming webinars and events

Join HeyGen webinars and events to get started with HeyGen, learn about the latest product updates and hear from guest speakers sharing their AI video workflows and insights.

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Want to host a community event?

We are always looking for passionate community members to bring HeyGen meetups to life in their local cities or virtually. If you are excited about HeyGen and enjoy bringing people together, we would love to hear from you!

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