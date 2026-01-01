HeyGen Meet-ups
Welcome to the heart of the HeyGen Geniverse. Community meetups are hosted by community members to explore the magic of HeyGen together.
Upcoming events
Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, there's something for everyone. Do not miss the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community.
Why should you join a community meet-up?
Local connections
Meet fellow HeyGen users in your city and start building your network.
Live demos and workshops
Learn how others are using HeyGen and creating striking avatars and innovative use cases.
Inspiration and collaboration
Discover new ideas and potential collaborations with other creative professionals.
Want to host a community event?
We are always looking for passionate community members to bring HeyGen meetups to life in their local cities or virtually. If you are excited about HeyGen and enjoy bringing people together, we would love to hear from you!