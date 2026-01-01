Explore the Geniverse
The Geniverse comes to life through our online communities, meetups, ambassador programme, and how-to resources that help you learn, connect, and grow.
academy
HeyGen Academy teaches you how to create professional AI videos in minutes through simple, hands-on tutorials, right inside HeyGen. Get overviews and learn about specific products and features.
ambassadors
A selective, application-based programme for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.
meet-ups
Meetups are where creatives, business owners, technologists, marketers, and AI enthusiasts meet in person to share, learn, and find inspiration for AI video use cases.
Upcoming webinars and events
Join HeyGen webinars and events to get started with HeyGen, learn about the latest product updates and hear from guest speakers sharing their AI video workflows and insights.
The Geniverse, in numbers
Powered by a growing global footprint, the Geniverse brings together millions of users from every country in the world through events, meetups, and shared experiences.
I’m still quite taken aback. I’ve never seen anything like that in Cabo. The cloning demo showed me I don’t have to spend my life making content any more. This could genuinely change everything for me.