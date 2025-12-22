HeyGen for Founders

 Create the video your start-up needs in minutes, not months

Turn your updates into videos people actually watch. With your digital twin, you can quickly ship enterprise-quality founder video announcements, product explainers, social posts, and training. No studio. No reshoots.

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Scale yourself without slowing down

HeyGen empower startup founders to do more with less, creating high-volume, high-quality and scalable video content without draining their limited budget or time. Focus your resources on product development and growth instead.

The scrappy advantage

Traditional video production is expensive and time-consuming. HeyGen remove these barriers.

Be present everywhere

Scale your face and voice with a digital twin and voice clone. Show up for customers, investors, and your team on every channel from day one.

Scale yourself without slowing down

Move at start-up speed

Create founder video announcements, explainers, social clips, and training in minutes with a script or prompt. No studio or crew required.

Always on brand

Lock fonts, colours, logos, and lower thirds with Brand Kit so every video looks consistent from day one.

Use cases

Your founder-led video strategy, powered by HeyGen 

Every update deserves a video. Now it takes minutes, not months.

Founder announcements

Founder announcements

Launch features, share milestones, or rally the team with a CEO video message. Record once with your digital twin, then send communication videos in minutes.

Product explainers

Product explainers

Turn complex features into simple, watchable demos. Swap screenshots or edit the script and regenerate at any time so your product demo video examples always match the latest build.

Social videos

Social videos

Publish short clips that build reach and trust. Batch a month of posts with auto-captions and one-click sizes for Product Hunt, LinkedIn, X, YouTube Shorts and TikTok.

Training

Training

Onboard customers and new hires with consistent, clear instructions. Combine your digital twin with screen capture so updates are quick and always on brand.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for good reason

Less production, more communication, faster growth. These are real results from our customers

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
13% CTRwhen compared with before using HeyGen 
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
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Capabilities

Key capabilities founders value

Digital twin

Digital twin

Create a lifelike version of yourself that appears in your videos with natural movement and expression. Ideal for an announcement, intro, and start-up explainer video.

Voice cloning

Voice cloning

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.

Easy updates

Easy updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no waiting. Documents, tours, and training stay up to date so you always have the best product demo videos.

Templates and ratios

Templates and ratios

Start with proven layouts for launch notes, investor update videos, feature explainers, and social clips. Export in vertical, square, or landscape format with one click.

Auto-captions and subtitles

Auto-captions and subtitles

Improve understanding and accessibility across channels, meetings, and regions.

Brand kit

Brand kit

Upload your logo, colours, fonts, lower thirds, and intro/outro slates. Lock in consistency across your entire video library.

How it works

From idea to video straightaway

Turn your founder voice into watchable, on-brand videos without a studio or reshoots.

Create my digital twin
Step 1

Record once

Create your digital twin and voice clone in a simple guided flow. Capture your presence once, then be everywhere when it matters.

Record once
Step 2

Script (or prompt) it

Write a prompt, paste your draft, or use the script assistant to refine the message. Keep it concise, human, and ready to engage viewers.

Script (or prompt) it
Step 3

Brand and generate

Apply your Brand Kit, add screens or assets, choose the aspect ratio, and click generate. Studio-quality results in minutes.

Brand and generate
Step 4

Publish and update

Download, embed, or publish to your channels in 4k quality. Edit a line later, regenerate, and keep every video up to date as your product ships.

Publish and update
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SOC 2 TYPE IISOC 2 TYPE II
CCPACCPA
AI ACTAI ACT
DPFDPF

Certified to meet global security and compliance standards

Blogs

Resources

20 must-attend start-up events

20 must-attend start-up events

Explore 20 must-attend San Francisco start-up events in 2025 and learn how founders can use HeyGen AI video to pitch, network, and scale follow-ups.

View more
Startup funding programmes and grants

Startup funding programmes and grants

The 2025 San Francisco start-up funding guide includes active grants, accelerators, and VC programmes with amounts, deadlines, and eligibility across sectors.

View more
35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators

35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators

This 2025 guide lists 35 leading VC firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco to help founders find the right investors and programmes to scale.

View more

Create my founder video

See how startups like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.
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Frequently asked questions

What is HeyGen for Founders?

HeyGen for Founders helps start-up leaders create studio-quality founder, product, and team videos in minutes using AI-powered video generation.

How can founders use HeyGen to create the most effective product demo videos and product explainer videos?

Founders can turn feature overviews, investor update videos, or user guides into engaging demo and explainer videos using a script or straightforward prompt.

What types of start-up videos work best with HeyGen?

HeyGen are ideal for founder videos, product explainer videos, investor update videos, and product launch videos that keep startups visible and consistent.

Is HeyGen suitable for early-stage start-ups with small budgets?

Yes. HeyGen replace costly production teams with scalable AI video tools, helping startups communicate effectively whilst saving time and money.

How do HeyGen protect founder likeness and data?

HeyGen meet SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA standards to ensure every digital twin and video remains private, secure, and compliant.

How can startups use HeyGen to create investor update videos?

Start-ups can turn regular investor reports into engaging video updates in minutes. With HeyGen, founders can record once and automatically generate polished, investor-ready videos that communicate milestones, metrics, and goals clearly.

What makes HeyGen different from other start-up video makers?

HeyGen use AI to create realistic digital twins and branded templates so founders can produce start-up explainer videos, product demos, and CEO video messages that match their brand identity without relying on a production crew.

Can HeyGen help with product launch videos and demos?

Yes. Founders can use HeyGen to instantly create product launch videos or product demo video examples by uploading assets, adding a script, and generating AI-powered videos that stay perfectly on brand across every channel.