Create product training videos that lift sales productivity
Clone your product managers and sales engineers into AI avatars that train unlimited team members. Update product training instantly when features change. Scale product knowledge across sales, support, and partner teams without scheduling another live session.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
The L&D content bottleneck
The L&D content bottleneck
Your product team is stuck repeating the same training while product knowledge falls behind. Product managers spend hours re-explaining features, new sales hires wait for training, support and customer success struggle to keep up with recent releases, and partners demo the product incorrectly. With dozens of updates shipping each quarter, live training cannot scale, sales reps take months to ramp, demo quality varies by individual, and your best product experts lose valuable build time to training. Documentation goes unread, low-quality Zoom recordings are hard to update, and your sales team loses deals to competitors whose reps understand the product better.
The HeyGen solution
HeyGen clones your subject matter experts into AI avatars that deliver unlimited product training without taking their time. Record your product manager, solutions engineer, or top sales performer once, and their digital twin trains every new hire, explains every feature, and demonstrates every use case. When products change, update the script and regenerate training in minutes so sales teams learn new features the same day they launch. Standardise your best-performing demo across the entire team, ensuring consistent, high-quality demos instead of results that vary by rep.
Everything L&D teams need to train at scale
Subject matter expert cloning
Your product manager is the bottleneck. Clone them as an AI avatar. Their digital version delivers product overviews, in-depth feature walkthroughs, competitive positioning, and technical architecture. They record once, train forever. Sales engineer too busy for partner training? Clone them. Top performer has the best demo? Clone them.
Record your SME once for unlimited training
Clone product managers, sales engineers, top performers
Digital expert available 24/7
Free SMEs from repetitive training
Instant feature release training
SaaS companies ship weekly or monthly. Create feature training the same day you ship. Your product manager records a 10-minute update. Generate video. Deploy to sales, support, and success teams straight away. Everyone knows about new features before customers start asking. Next month's release? Update the script, regenerate.
Same-day feature release training
Update training in minutes
Keep up with product velocity
No re-recording subject matter experts for updates
Consistent demo quality
Your top rep closes three times more deals than average. Their demo is the reason. Turn their demo into the standard everyone learns. Record their best demo flow, talk track and objection handling. Every new hire learns this proven approach. Demo quality becomes your competitive advantage.
Record your best demo as standard training
Consistent demo quality across the team
Proven talk tracks for every rep
Standardised discovery questions
Fast sales ramp-up time
New hires take six months to become productive. Compress ramp time with comprehensive product training they complete on their own schedule. Day one, they start watching training from your cloned experts. Week two, they understand core features. Month one, they can demo confidently. Average time to first deal drops from six months to three.
Cut ramp time by 40–60%
Self-paced learning for new starters
On-demand product knowledge
Quicker time to first deal
Multilingual global teams
International sales, support, and partner teams need product training in their own language. Create training once in English. Translate it into German, Portuguese, Japanese, and Mandarin. Voice cloning delivers natural-sounding training, not awkward dubbing. Global teams understand products as deeply as headquarters.
175+ languages from a single source
Natural voice cloning in every language
Global team enablement
Same-day international training
Scale without hiring
Your enablement team of two supports 200 people, growing to 400. Clone your SMEs. Their avatars handle unlimited training volume. New hire cohorts of 50? No problem. Your training capacity becomes effectively unlimited without increasing headcount.
Unlimited training capacity
No additional headcount required
Serve growing organisations
Scale faster than hiring new staff
From training need to published course in 3 steps
Capture product knowledge
Start with your product experts. Product managers, solutions engineers, top sales performers. Record them explaining your product, demonstrating features, delivering demos. Or upload existing presentations. The expertise already exists. HeyGen makes it reusable.
Create SME avatar
Turn recordings into AI avatars. Your product manager becomes a digital presenter delivering training on demand. Choose professional avatars or create custom clones from video. Your SME’s expertise scales without taking more of their time.
Deploy and update continuously
Deploy to sales, customer success, support, and partners. Host in your LMS, embed in knowledge bases, share via links. When products change, update scripts and regenerate in minutes. Your training evolves with your product.
Built for Every Training Need
Sales team product training
Equip sales reps with deep product knowledge. Feature overviews, competitive positioning, use cases by industry, pricing, technical requirements, objection handling. New hires complete comprehensive training before their first prospect call.
Equip reps with deep product knowledge before their first prospect call. Many teams combine this with structured employee onboarding videos to speed up early ramp.
Customer success enablement
Train CSMs on product capabilities, feature usage best practices, adoption strategies, and expansion opportunities. CSMs understand products deeply enough to drive customer value and identify upsell opportunities.
Use case: CSM team of 40 managing 2,000 accounts. Product releases monthly. The CSM manager creates feature training on the same day as releases. Customer feature adoption improves by 60%.
Technical support training
Enable support with technical product knowledge. Feature functionality, troubleshooting guides, known issues, integration details, error resolution. Support agents resolve tickets faster with comprehensive product understanding.
Use case: Global support team across three time zones. Product manager cloned as an avatar delivers technical training. Support ticket resolution time dropped by 35%.
Partner and channel enablement
Train resellers and implementation partners on your product portfolio. Create partner training that scales across unlimited partner organisations without a dedicated partner enablement team.
Use case: Software vendor with 200 channel partners. Partner manager creates product training. Partners complete certification. Partner-sourced revenue increased by 45%.
Verified result: Organisations report a 50% reduction in sales ramp time with video-based product training compared to documentation-only approaches.
Feature release training
Train teams on new features the same day they launch. Product managers create quick release training. Sales, success, and support stay up to date with continuous product evolution.
Use case: SaaS platform shipping weekly. Product marketing creates 5–10 minute release training. Revenue teams reference new features within days rather than weeks.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
Have questions? We’ve got answers
What is SME cloning for product training?
SME cloning creates AI avatars of your product experts who deliver training in their voice and style. Many teams extend this beyond product education into ongoing internal training videos for continuous enablement across roles.
How do you keep training up to date when features change all the time?
Edit the script with updated information and regenerate in minutes. Your SME avatar explains new features without re-recording the actual person. Training stays synchronised with product releases. Update training as fast as you ship code.
Can this completely replace live product training?
For knowledge transfer and demo training, yes. Video is excellent for explaining features and teaching messaging. For interactive role play, combine video for knowledge with live sessions for practice. Most organisations use video for 80% of product training.
How long does it take to create comprehensive product training?
For a typical SaaS product, 2–4 hours of recorded content covers core features, use cases, and positioning. Record your SME walking through the topics. Generate videos. Most organisations build core training within a week.
Does video training actually improve sales ramp-up time?
Yes. Organisations report a 40–60% reduction in time to productivity. Self-paced video means new hires learn as fast as they can absorb information, instead of waiting for scheduled training. Comprehensive product knowledge in the first month speeds up their path to their first deal.
How does this work for partner enablement?
Create partner certification training. Partners complete it on their own schedule. Track completion to verify knowledge. Many software vendors require partner certification before approving deal registration.
How long can training videos go for?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths. The most effective training follows microlearning principles—3–10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters to improve learner engagement and completion rates.
Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your whole team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?
Traditional training video production means scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and doing post-production editing—typically taking 2–3 months and costing $5,000–$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
What if our product manager doesn’t want to be recorded?
Use professional AI avatars instead of cloning. Your product knowledge delivered by a professional presenter. The content expertise matters more than who delivers it.
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Start creating training videos today
Stop waiting months for content that’s outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate into any language instantly, and update them when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who’ve transformed how they train.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
- Cancel any time