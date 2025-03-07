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Welcome new hires with engaging AI onboarding videos

A strong onboarding process sets employees up for success. Whether introducing company culture, explaining processes, or guiding team-specific training, HeyGen enables HR teams to create onboarding videos quickly without needing a full production crew.

Welcome new hires with engaging AI onboarding videos
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Benefits and value

Onboard employees faster with engaging video experiences

Automate onboarding training with AI-powered videos

Traditional onboarding videos can be resource-intensive. HeyGen revolutionizes the process, allowing HR professionals and team leaders to create onboarding videos efficiently and at scale.

template onboarding training with ai video

Generate consistent and professional onboarding with AI avatars

Use AI avatars to deliver orientation content consistently and professionally. Incorporate step-by-step explanations, motion graphics, and interactive elements to help new hires retain key details about company policies, expectations, and workflows.

ai avatar template onboarding training schedule for employees

Adapt and translate onboarding training for global workforces

With HeyGen’s AI-powered platform, you can swiftly update onboarding materials, personalize content for specific teams, and translate videos into multiple languages. Ensure every new hire experiences seamless, up-to-date training without costly reshoots.

translate onboarding training for any location and language

See how HR teams scale onboarding

Lattice creates personalized, AI-generated onboarding videos

Lattice creates personalized, AI-generated onboarding videos

Discover how Lattice uses HeyGen to enable teams to generate custom onboarding videos for their new hires—making them feel welcome and creating a more human employee experience.

How to create onboarding videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Log in to HeyGen and start creating engaging AI-generated onboarding training videos in just minutes.

  1. Find the right video template
  1. Add talk tracks, avatars and backgrounds
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Enhance with more creative elements
  1. Export your final video

FAQ

What is HeyGen, and how can it be used for onboarding training?

HeyGen is an AI video creation platform that helps companies create onboarding videos quickly. It streamlines new-hire training by providing scalable, dynamic video content.

How does HeyGen improve onboarding video production compared with traditional methods?

HeyGen removes the need for expensive production, on-camera presenters, and lengthy edits. An AI avatar delivers orientation content professionally, reducing production time and improving overall training efficiency.

Can I customise AI avatars to reflect my company’s brand and culture?

Absolutely. HeyGen lets you customise your virtual host to align with specific branding. Change its appearance, tone, and script to maintain consistency in your onboarding experience.

Can HeyGen be used for team-specific onboarding?

Definitely. HeyGen helps organisations create tailored onboarding videos for specific teams, roles, or departments so new hires receive relevant training content.

How do I update onboarding videos when company policies change?

HeyGen makes it quick and simple to edit videos. Change scripts or visuals and regenerate the content in minutes—no reshoots required.

Can HeyGen onboarding videos be used on different platforms?

Yes, you can optimise HeyGen videos for HR portals, learning platforms, or intranets. This ensures new hires have easy access to training from anywhere.

How quickly can I create an onboarding training video with HeyGen?

Depending on content and customisation, HeyGen can help you produce onboarding videos within a few hours, significantly cutting typical production times.

Do I need video production skills to use HeyGen for onboarding training?

Not at all. Thanks to HeyGen’s beginner-friendly design, HR staff, managers, and trainers can easily create onboarding videos without advanced technical skills.

What types of onboarding content get the most value from HeyGen?

Ideal for new-hire orientation, culture-building, role-specific walkthroughs, or compliance training. Essentially, whenever you need clear, engaging content for new employees, HeyGen has you covered.

How do I get started with HeyGen for onboarding videos?

Sign up for HeyGen, harness its AI-driven video capabilities, and start creating impactful onboarding videos for your workforce straight away.

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